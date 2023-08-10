Num Finance partners with TruBit to expand trading opportunities for Latin American users

Por staff

10/08/2023

Num Finance, the premier issuer of local stablecoins in Latin America, today announces a new strategic partnership with the all-in-one leading crypto platform in LATAM TruBit. As part of the alliance, nARS – the Num Finance-issued stablecoin that follows the price of the Argentine peso – has been listed on the popular exchange, providing TruBit users a means of trading and acquiring nARS securely and efficiently.

This listing forms part of Num Finance’s wider expansion strategy to provide its stablecoin users with a wider range of tools. TruBit is a key ally for Num in its mission to expand trading possibilities thanks to its powerful and versatile platform, large user base and variety of products.

Agustín Liserra, CEO of Num Finance, said: “Num Finance is very excited about this partnership with a platform with as much reach as TruBit. The listing of nARS on TruBit is another step in our commitment to providing a high-quality and accessible Num Network of financial solutions worldwide, addressing the biggest monetary problems facing users across underserved regions.“

Latin American-based start-up Num Finance launched the nARS stablecoin in 2022. With a current total circulation of USD 2.5 million, the digital asset offers its largely LATAM-based users access to high-quality financial products, such as loans or yields, in a region that otherwise suffers from underdeveloped traditional financial infrastructure and options.

The partnership between Num Finance and TruBit offers new features beyond the typical token movements that users can make, such as depositing, withdrawing, and exchanging nARS. Additional possibilities are enabled by including nARS in TruBit’s trading section. With the addition of the USDT-nARS pair, users can enjoy enhanced order-book trading functionality, access to a wider market, and greater efficiency in converting their funds.

TruBit will also offer a new option for earning staking yields on nARS for users, simply by holding them in a wallet. Together, these tools create a complete ecosystem that enables users to maximize the potential of nARS.

Matias Reyes, Country Manager of TruBit Argentina, said: “There are strong synergies between the goals of TruBit and Num Finance. Our advanced technology ensures liquidity, transparency, and lightning-fast execution, offering enormous growth potential. TruBit remains committed to security and user satisfaction, providing a reliable and confidential trading environment. TruBit’s order book in the USDT/nARS market and the ability to earn yield in nARS pegged to pesos, will play a crucial role in safeguarding users, providing a shield against inflation.”

See more: Brazilian gaming studio opens in Wallonia to benefit from EU gaming ecosystem

See more: Multi-channel advertising: Half of online retailers use 3 or more channels

See more: Meta’s Threads sends MILLIONS to unaffiliated site