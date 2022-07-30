Numeracle announces partnership with Five9 as a sponsor at Five9 CX Summit

30/07/2022

Numeracle announced its partnership with Five9, an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, as a sponsor of the upcoming Five9 CX Summit. Numeracle’s Entity Identity Management Platform is available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, making it easy for businesses to easily integrate call blocking and labeling prevention and correction, plus branded calling across the full wireless network with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results.

Numeracle’s Entity Identity Management platform enables legal entities to prevent and correct improper call blocking and labeling events impacting business communications, with the optional ability to add branded call display across all major wireless providers. Managed through one centralized, cloud-based platform, entities can protect and control how and when their identity is displayed to called parties, and achieve greater visibility, control, consistency, and management of call delivery, customizable to each call campaign.

As an accredited Five9 ISV Partner, Numeracle is pleased to sponsor the 2022 CX Summit, a global virtual event that will bring together CX and Contact Center professionals alongside industry experts to explore how businesses can rethink their customer experience and drive meaningful business transformation.

“Achieving and maintaining consistent customer experience and connectivity metrics has become more difficult due to the challenges of maintaining a positive phone number reputation across the wireless ecosystem,” said Alexander Carter, VP of Business Development at Numeracle. “At Five9 CX Summit, we look forward to showcasing our ability to prevent, remediate, and provide an all-in-one solution to not only solve improper blocking and labeling events but also display call branding across all major wireless networks.”

“Numeracle’s single, integrated solution to protect a business’ brand and identity with every phone call placed addresses a major customer engagement need across the contact center community,” said Scott Black, RVP, Business Development at Five9. “We’re proud to partner with industry leaders like Numeracle, who will join together with attendees, subject matter experts, and other ISV partners at Five9 CX Summit to reimagine and innovate customer experience in today’s landscape.”

Numeracle is sponsoring Five9 CX Summit, taking place Aug. 9-11 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and will demonstrate its Entity Identity Management Solution in the CX Hub at the event. Five9 CX Summit is the #1 cloud contact center conference dedicated to making CX work for real life. Learn more about the event, including how to register, here.