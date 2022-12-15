Nuon flatcoin joins Chainlink BUILD & adds LINK to vaults

Por staff

15/12/2022

Nuon, the first unbiased, decentralized and overcollateralized “flatcoin” whose value is pegged to an independent cost of living index, has announced that it has joined the Chainlink BUILD program.



Nuon’s ambition is to move the needle towards the next evolution of stablecoins and solve the problem of inflation: unlike most stablecoins pinned to depreciating fiat currencies, the value of a Nuon flatcoin is based on daily unbiased, census-level, and on-chain inflation index. This means with Nuon, your purchasing power remains constant – or “flat” – over time.



Joining BUILD enables the Nuon Protocol to maximize the benefits of security and reliability that the Chainlink infrastructure provides.Through BUILD, Chainlink aims to accelerate the adoption of Nuon, which will receive enhanced access to Chainlink’s industry-leading oracle services, as well as technical support. In return, Nuon will incentivize staking in the Chainlink community which will work to strengthen the security of the network through greater decentralization.



See more: Bitso, Plerk, Ualá, Wildlife, Lemon Cash and Kavak, Latam startups with recent layoffs

The Nuon Protocol will also add Chainlink’s native token, LINK, to the list of assets used as collateral backing to mint Nuon. Currently in testnet mode, and having already passed smart-contract audits by CoinFabrik, Nuon is scheduled for launch in Q1 2023.



Commenting on the partnership, CEO of Laguna Labs Stefan Rust says: “We’re excited to join Chainlink BUILD, which will help increase awareness and strengthen credibility for Nuon, an innovative, first-of-a-kind flatcoin. This integration will enable Nuon to leverage Chainlink Web3 services and ultimately help users hedge against inflation and maintain their purchasing power.”