Ofcom hiring more online safety staff amid calls to tackle misinformation

21/08/2024

Media regulator Ofcom is ramping up its hiring of online safety staff as debate continues over the ability of the UK to properly tackle the spread of misinformation online.

The riots in parts of the UK earlier this month were fuelled by the spread of misinformation in the wake of the stabbings in Southport.

The violence was stoked by a number of false claims spreading online, including that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat last year, while X owner Elon Musk made references to “two-tier policing” in Britain, reposted a false claim about the Government setting up detainment camps in the Falkland Islands, and interacted with a post from right-wing activist Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – about the violence.

It has led to concerns being raised about the ability of Ofcom and new online safety laws to hold social media platforms to account.

There have been calls to strengthen the Online Safety Act, which passed last year but will not come into full effect until at least next year, while the regulator has now confirmed it is expanding its online safety team.

“We’re hiring the talent we need to achieve a safer life online,” an Ofcom spokesperson said.

“In recent years we’ve grown our expertise in technology, data and cybersecurity. We’ve hired specialists from firms such as Meta, Google and Amazon, and experts from bodies like the NSPCC.

“We’ve set up a technology lab in Manchester, using artificial intelligence to test new approaches to safety, and partnered with expert groups and counterparts in the UK and overseas to ensure our regulation is world leading.”

The regulator said its headcount for online safety as of the end of July was 466, and it projected this would grow to 557 by the end of March next year.

