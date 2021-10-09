One in ten American adults will have a neobank account by 2026

09/10/2021

Just 6% of American adults currently have a neobank account, according to Finder.com’s Neobanking Adoption Report.

An additional 5% plan to open one in the next five years, meaning around one in ten (11%) will have an account by 2026.

Finder polled 41,654 people across 30 countries to reveal the US currently ranks last for the percentage of the population with a digital account and is expected to stay there for the next five years.

Finder’s global fintech editor, Elizabeth Barry, says neobanking growth in the US is lagging behind most other countries included in the research.

“Over the next five years the US is set to have one of the smallest increases in digital banking adoption at just 5 percentage points, tied with France and ahead of only Japan at 4 percentage points.

“This puts the US well below the global average of 11 percentage points,” she added.

Barry notes many Americans are already using the digital services built into their traditional bank account.

“Studies show that the majority of Americans are already banking digitally, so it’s possible some people might not see the value in having a wholly digital bank.

“Neobanks typically have lower fees, better customer service and are the first to launch new technologies and features to make banking easier for the customer,” she said.

“Consumers don’t necessarily need to ditch their legacy bank to enjoy these perks – you can think of neobanks as being part of your banking arsenal by engaging with multiple brands to meet your needs. Whether that’s account aggregation, the ability to send remittances, or invest at the click of a button.”