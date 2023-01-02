One of Nintendo’s most famous designers is working on a new switch game

Por staff

02/01/2023

Takaya Imamura, the artist that helped create numerous Nintendo characters, recently announced he is working on a new game for the Nintendo Switch. While details about this title are scarce, we do know that it’ll be coming out next year.

It’s possible that this game could be related to Imamura’s recently released manga, Omega 6. Shortly after it came out, Imamura announced that the Japanese studio Happy Meal would be launching a video game adaptation of the manga for the Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Takaya Imamura made a name for himself by working for Nintendo from 1989 to 2021. During his storied tenure with the video game giant, he helped create some of Nintendo’s most beloved games and characters including F-Zero, bosses from The Legend of Zelda: A Link To The Past, and all of the characters in the original Star Fox game.

