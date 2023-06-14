Oobit tap-to-pay approach to drive crypto payments mainstream

14/06/2023

Payment methods have undergone a massive shift in the last five years, transitioning from cash to cashless and then to tap-to-pay systems. But crypto and web3 have yet to see reliable means of crypto-to-fiat transactions in daily life.



Oobit is a leading payment app poised to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the world of cryptocurrencies. Oobit has created a practical and accessible avenue for individuals to utilize their digital assets in daily transactions. Their upcoming “Tap-to-Pay” feature will make crypto payments as easy and seamless as the Apple Pay experience.



Oobit users will be able to connect the app with multiple wallets and allow users to pay with the top 35 cryptocurrencies on all Visa and MasterCard POS terminals, while merchants receive fiat settlements instantly.

The tap-to-pay feature will first launch for European residents in July, while their all-in-one trading platform and cross-border payment are already in use by over 200k users worldwide.

