‘OpenAI stock’ searches skyrocket 1,200% as CEO Sam Altman reinstated

Por staff

29/11/2023

New data has revealed that worldwide searches for ‘OpenAI stock’ have skyrocketed by 1,200% since almost every company worker threatened to resign after the board of directors fired CEO Sam Altman.

The study, conducted by business advice company Venture Smarter, analyzed worldwide Google data after news of chaos at the California-based AI startup broke.

The analysis shows Google searches for ‘OpenAI stock’ soared by 1,200% to a 90-day high on 18 Nov, after Altman’s firing was made public. Three days later, on 20 November, searches soared again by 354% compared to the last seven days after an employee revolt was reported, reflecting intense public interest.

OpenAI stock is not publicly traded, and you must be an accredited investor to buy.

Altman was then hired by Microsoft, one of OpenAI’s biggest investors, to lead the company’s new artificial intelligence team. Other OpenAI employees also joined. Microsoft’s stock hit a record high.

On the same day, searches for ‘Buy Microsoft stock’ and ‘MSFT,’ the tech giant’s stock code, shot up by 371% and 526%, respectively. Its stock code is searched on average 618,000 times each month.

OpenAI is the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E. Its website currently receives over 1.7 billion monthly visits.

A spokesperson at Venture Smarter commented on the findings: “Microsoft’s stock rose to an all-time high, owing to the information and interest around the company’s decision to hire Sam Altman.

We now know the CEO has been re-hired by OpenAI, so it’s unclear where this leaves his appointment at Microsoft. And from the looks of things, there is a great deal of interest in OpenAI being publicly traded.

It will be interesting to see if the close relationship between the two companies will help or hinder each other’s value in the future as the dangers of AI become an increasing area of concern. Microsoft is the clear winner, with its stock value at a record high after capturing some of OpenAI’s workers.”.

