OpenAI’s ChatGPT launches real-time search? Expert insights

06/11/2024

Alon Yamin

“OpenAI’s integration of real-time search into ChatGPT marks yet another significant shift in how we interact with online information in the age of AI. In July, OpenAI shared that they were prototyping a search feature that could compete with Google, Microsoft, and Perplexity, so it was only a matter of time before it arrived on the market. Undoubtedly, the new search capabilities will impact traditional search engines. Yet, it remains to be seen how it will affect the SEO landscape, which Google has been king of for so long, and how organizations and marketing teams will have to pivot in response to those changes.

It also underscores a crucial point long emphasized at Copyleaks- the growing importance of content authenticity and verification in an AI-powered world. As AI tools become more sophisticated and part of our day-to-day lives, distinguishing between AI-generated and human-created content, properly attributing original sources or authors, and empowering overall originality becomes even more critical. This is precisely where the focus needs to remain – providing robust content integrity solutions that are evolving alongside the demands of the AI landscape.”

Damian Rollison

“This is huge news in the search world. ChatGPT is probably best positioned amongst all competitors to upset Google’s dominance in search. However, of all areas for ChatGPT to compete with Google, search is the one where Google’s power as an incumbent with a 26-year head start is strongest.

The early results of Bing search integrated into ChatGPT have been shaky, and the incredibly complex requirements of maintaining a world-class search platform tap into areas of expertise where OpenAI has yet to demonstrate its capabilities. Probably, the success of SearchGPT will hinge on its bringing a different approach to the search experience that users find truly refreshing and new.”

