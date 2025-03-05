Orange Africa and Middle East and Eutelsat announce a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of satellite Internet in Africa and the Middle East

Orange Africa and Middle East (OMEA) and Eutelsat announce a strategic partnership to bridge the digital divide through satellite connectivity in Africa and the Middle East. It aims to connect isolated areas with broadband access, thereby strengthening digital inclusion in the region.

As part of this multi-year partnership, Orange will use the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite, which offers state-of-the-art broadband technology, to provide reliable and accessible Internet access. Initially, deployment will involve Jordan, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the aim of gradually extending to all countries in the region.

By combining Orange’s expertise in telecommunications and Eutelsat’s technological innovation in the satellite sector, this partnership will make it possible to offer services tailored to both private individuals (B2C) and businesses (B2B), guaranteeing secure, reliable and high-performance connectivity. The complementary nature of the fixed, mobile and satellite technology offers will help to connect isolated territories and meet the growing need for Internet access in the region.

The partnership is based on cutting-edge solutions offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps, which, combined with Orange’s capabilities, will make it possible to:

Cover white and rural areas,

Provide services tailored to local conditions and the needs of individuals and businesses,

Provide reliable and secure connectivity, in compliance with national regulations.

This proactive approach is part of a long-term vision to support digital development in all the areas where Orange is present, using the best technologies available, while respecting national frameworks and enhancing local ecosystems.

Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Africa and Middle East, comments: “This partnership illustrates our commitment to connecting all territories and bridging the digital divide in Africa and the Middle East.

Today, Orange serves more than 160 million customers in the region, and is pursuing its ambition to provide digital access for all. Drawing on our expertise and local roots, we are positioning ourselves as a key player in supporting evolving customer expectations, while guaranteeing sustainable connectivity that respects local legislation.”

Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Wholesale, said: “I am delighted with this strategic partnership between the Orange Group and Eutelsat Group, which is part of a long-term relationship. It is part of our strategy to offer our customers the best satellite connectivity solutions in high and low orbit, complementing our terrestrial networks. Orange Wholesale’s satellite factory has all the expertise required to implement this strategy for all Orange Group entities. We also offer satellite operators the terrestrial connectivity solutions they need, such as teleports or long-distance fiber.”

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit within the Eutelsat Group added: “Our satellite technology including GEO capacity, combined with Orange’s local footprint, brings connectivity where it’s needed most. Together, we’re creating a robust solution to accessibility challenges, providing reliable and affordable connectivity for consumers and businesses alike.”

Orange is already a reference customer of Eutelsat’s KONNECT VHTS satellite, which it uses to provide broadband services to its subscribers in France.

