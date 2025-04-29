Orange and Camusat join forces to accelerate the decarbonization of telecoms infrastructures

Por staff

29/04/2025

Orange and the Camusat Group, a pioneer in accelerating the sustainability of telecom infrastructure, have signed a plan that sets measurable targets for the reduction of CO2eq emissions related to the products and services provided by Camusat. In particular, the plan targets the energy consumption of technical infrastructures, the use of more sustainable materials and optimization of logistics.

To achieve net zero carbon by 2040, it is essential for Orange to take action on scope 3, which accounts for more than 80% of the Group’s GHG emissions, particularly on purchasing and the supply chain. This vision is shared by the Camusat Group, which is already committed to energy transition and has defined its low-carbon strategy and trajectory, with decarbonization targets recently validated by the SBTi.

This partnership is part of Orange’s ‘Partners to net zero carbon’ program, which aims to accelerate the environmental transition by co-creating significant actions with suppliers to reduce GHG emissions. The focus is on concrete solutions with measurable effectiveness:

– On the GHG emissions trajectory

Orange and Camusat will work together to implement the action levers identified to reduce GHG emissions. The shared data will make it possible to quantify the carbon footprint of the telecom infrastructures deployed and to measure the progress made in relation to our common challenges.

– On the carbon impact of products and services

Camusat will provide accurate data on the carbon footprint of its solutions, which will be integrated into Orange’s overall scope 3 estimates. This will enable Orange to refine its reporting of GHG emissions associated with its infrastructures, with the aim of reducing them by 2040.

“Orange is firmly committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2040. This partnership with Camusat illustrates our desire to work hand in hand with our suppliers to accelerate the energy transition and reduce our collective carbon footprint”, said Elizabeth Tchoungui, Executive Director in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Orange Group.

“With the signing of this contract, Camusat is pursuing its GHG reduction objectives while helping ambitious companies like Orange to reduce their carbon footprint. Our solutions, such as low-carbon energy infrastructures, are a strategic lever for meeting the growing demand for clean, renewable energy in telecommunications”, added Elodie Perrigot, Director of ESG HSE E&S Ethics for the Camusat Group.

Orange and Camusat have been working together for many years, particularly in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, on telecoms infrastructure projects. This new agreement marks a key step in their partnership on those markets, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

See more: Mobile Money tops 2bn accounts globally, hits $1.68tn in transactions

See more: Amplifier Security raises $5.6M to power autonomous user security

See more: How nominal growth, inflation and real growth connect in world ecommerce