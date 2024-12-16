Orange and La Poste partner to give a second life to network equipment used during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Orange and La Poste announce the first innovative initiative to extend the lifespan of network equipment used during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This collaboration aligns with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategies of both companies, aimed at minimising the environmental impact of digital technology. It is also a key aspect of the Paris 2024 legacy, which focuses on repurposing equipment for other sites and uses after the Olympic Games.

A large-scale, responsible approach

Several thousand Wi-Fi terminals and other advanced telecom equipment used at the Olympic and Paralympic sites will be reused by La Poste at key locations in Paris and other local communities. For instance, the Maison de l’Innovation in Nantes, set to house over 800 IT professionals from La Poste, will benefit from this next-generation equipment. These devices have been used for only a short period of time and have been thoroughly verified to ensure performance, availability, and durability.

These modern devices will improve the network’s operational efficiency for La Poste employees, providing better connectivity and a high level of service both indoors and outdoors. The integration of this equipment will also play a crucial role in supporting digitalisation and new uses, facilitating smoother operations of IT tools.

Shared ambitious commitments

Orange and La Poste share a common vision and are actively committed to adopting more responsible and sustainable practices. The initiative to extend the lifespan of telecom equipment has already been successfully implemented on Orange infrastructure for La Poste. This latest initiative demonstrates the commitment of both companies to accelerate their CSR objectives and raise awareness within the ecosystem to reduce carbon footprints and make informed choices.

Orange and La Poste share the same net-zero carbon goal by 2040. Both companies have established more responsible practices to purchase circuits, particularly in IT environments. Orange offers eco-designed products and second-hand network equipment to its consumer and business customers. Meanwhile, La Poste, as a mission-driven company, is committed to ethical, inclusive, and economical digital practices. It has also adopted a responsible digital policy aimed at optimising the use of natural and non-renewable resources. This policy focuses on extending the lifespan of its IT equipment through repair and reuse.

“In the face of scarce resources and the increasing digitalisation of services, La Poste Group is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of its tools and applications. The reuse of network equipment deployed by Orange for the Olympic Games is an opportunity that perfectly aligns with our desire to promote responsible digital practices,” says Philippe Bajou, Secretary General of the La Poste Group and President of La Poste Group Immobilier.

“The Olympic Games Paris 2024 have been a unique opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and a true demonstration of the solutions offered to our business clients. I am proud that this top-quality equipment finds a second life with La Poste. This partnership illustrates our commitment to a sustainable and connected future. At Orange Business, we are dedicated to helping our clients and partners in their environmental transition and reducing their carbon footprint,” adds Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business.

