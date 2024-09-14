Orange boosts Egypt health sector with connectivity

Orange Business and healthcare provider Grifols Egypt completed the first phase of a connectivity project, designed to improve processes around treatments and delivery of medicines to patients.

Under the deal, Orange’s business unit provided co-location services for a commercial and telecoms data centre, deployed for Grifols Egypt for Plasma Derivatives (GEPD); a joint venture between Egypt’s national service projects organisation and global biopharma specialist Grifols.

Ahmad Serag, chief strategy and projects officer at GEPD said network infrastructure will interconnect critical facilities including “a plasma laboratory, co-location data centre, plasma warehouse, 20 plasma donation centres, and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility”.

Serag expects this ensures a “timely delivery of plasma-derived medicines to patients in need”.

The partners added the project builds on Orange Business’ relationship with Administrative Capital for Urban Development, a developer for Egypt’s new administrative capital where the data centre will be located.

GEPD explained its long-term goals is to “guarantee a sustainable supply of essential therapeutics” for life-threatening diseases,

Kristof Symons, CEO International at Orange Business stated: “Our technical skills, experienced resources, and global knowledge were pivotal in enabling Grifols to replicate its global business model in Egypt. This project shows how Orange Business can support its customers in creating a positive impact in today’s society.”

Orange Business and Grifols Egypt did not provide details on the next phase of the project.

