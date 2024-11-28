Orange Business launches “Live Intelligence”: a range of plug-and-play GenAI solutions for businesses

Orange Business, a European network and digital integrator, announces the launch of its comprehensive GenAI solution, Live Intelligence. This solution will simplify the deployment and management of GenAI technology for businesses of all sizes and local authorities in France and soon in Europe.

Tried-and-tested by more than 50,000 Orange employees over the past year, the solution was originally conceived by Orange innovation teams to transform its own work practices and increase its efficiency by providing access to the latest AI solutions. The ease of use has allowed for rapid adoption, generating significant efficiency gains.

Live Intelligence effectively addresses the growing phenomenon of “Shadow AI,” which refers to the uncontrolled adoption by employees of free online solutions, exposing companies to the risk of sensitive data leaks.

A Step Towards the Democratization of GenAI

The Live Intelligence range is enhanced with a new multi-LLM offering, catering to the needs of both beginner and experienced users. Simple to use and offered in SaaS mode, Live Intelligence, aims to accelerate the managed adoption of GenAI for all businesses, including SMEs that represent the core of the European economy. Through a straightforward and intuitive interface, employees have access to a library of pre-set prompts, enabling them to address the most common use cases: analyze or summarize a document, extract important information from an email chain, write meeting minutes, draft an agenda, prepare interviews or edit articles.

This foundational set of features allows for simple adoption by teams and offers a real gain in operational efficiency. This solution offers flexibility and adaptability without compromising the control of secure data, which remains hosted and managed in Europe. The solution allows companies to monitor the deployment and use of GenAI, such as the type of LLM, the number of users, and a consumption dashboard.

Simplified Access to GenAI for All Businesses

Gartner predicts that 80% of companies will have adopted GenAI by 2026, but they currently face several challenges in deploying this technology. High entry costs, technical complexity, and concerns about data leaks are significant barriers to adoption. With Live Intelligence, Orange Business helps overcome these barriers and offers support at every stage of the solution’s deployment, from identifying value-generating use cases to their implementation, while ensuring training and acculturation of teams.

Live Intelligence offers a complete GenAI solution, combining performance and ease-of-use at controlled prices.

“Supporting business innovation through digital services is at the heart of our strategy. Live Intelligence enables all businesses, regardless of their size or sector, to leverage the power of GenAI to improve operational efficiency and customer experience without compromising the security of their data. AI is more than just a technology; it represents a fundamental shift in how we envision future applications,” said Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, Chief Executive Officer of Orange Business.

