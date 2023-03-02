Orange Cameroun to challenge MTN mobile money dominance

02/03/2023

Orange Money is ready to challenge MTN Cameroun’s dominance in the mobile money space after opening its mobile money service to non-Orange subscribers.

The company announced yesterday, its platform now allow potential users to join the Orange Money ecosystem without changing their numbers, even if they are subscribed to rival mobile network operators.

“After reducing its cash-out charges by 25% last October 2022, Orange Money Cameroon is pleased to inform the public that its low rates are now open to all, irrespective of their network,” the telco said in a statement.

According to Orange, anyone can sign up to for services by downloading its app, and create an account with a government-issued identity card.

With this new offer, Orange hopes to break new grounds and gain a larger share of the country’s mobile money market, which is dominated by MTN.

MTN Cameroon is the country’s biggest telco with 10.6 million subscribers and has been aggressively pushing mobile money services in most of its markets.

Overall, MTN Group has reaped rewards mobile money service reaching a milestone of 300% transaction growth in a three year period.

In the case of Orange, since its rollout in July 2011, Orange Money claims it has garnered over 10 million account holders, with more than 100,000 business partners and approximately 35,000 callbox agents engaged in both airtime sales and mobile money.

The service boasts 800 million francs CFA in average volume of transaction per month.

