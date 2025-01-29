Orange launches Nuanua Satellite Project in Wallis and Futuna

Orange is pleased to announce the launch of the Nuanua project using SES’s second-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) O3b mPOWER system. This ambitious initiative, meaning “rainbow” in Wallisian, aims to replace the existing satellite infrastructure of the Wallis and Futuna Islands with SES’s cutting-edge technology mPOWER that will enable Orange to deliver high-performance connectivity services.



An Ambitious Project for Sustainable Connectivity in the Archipelago



With an advanced satellite solution capable of delivering significantly higher speeds than existing infrastructure, Nuanua will provide the territory with a reliable, sustainable, and high-performance connectivity solution, complementing the existing connectivity delivered via submarine network.

Currently the archipelago is served by one submarine cable which limits internet access for the archipelago’s nearly 12,000 residents in the event of a disruption. This new solution significantly enhances the diversity and resilience of essential connectivity.Orange, through its subsidiary Orange Wallis & Futuna, is responsible for operating international networks for the Wallis and Futuna Islands on behalf of the French government, under an agreement signed in 1986.



As such, it will deploy and operate the Nuanua project. This project is crucial for strengthening the digital sovereignty of Wallis and Futuna. Co-financed by the European Union under the “Connecting Europe Facilities – Digital” programme, this initiative reflects Orange’s commitment to connecting remote territories and enhancing essential digital services which encourages economic and social development.



Jean-Louis Le Roux, President of Orange Wallis and Futuna, states: “The Nuanua project showcases the expertise of Orange teams in the satellite domain, particularly their ability to provide secure and resilient connectivity solutions to all our clients. By modernising the infrastructure of Wallis and Futuna, we also demonstrate our commitment to making new investments to develop the digital economy of the territory and meet the growing needs of users.”



Nadine Allen, Global Head of Enterprise & Cloud states: “We are delighted to partner with Orange on this important project for sustainable connectivity. This initiative will use the high-performance of SES’s O3b mPOWER to modernise Wallis and Futuna’s existing satellite network. With the system’s capacity to scale up, we are excited to assist in accelerating digital inclusion in the Pacific region.”



A Project Incorporating a Responsible Approach to the EnvironmentThe project build-out, expected to last six months, is anticipated to be operational by the end of the first half of 2025. Additionally, solar panels will be installed over an area of 170 m² to optimise the power supply for the installations and reduce the carbon footprint of the Orange group.