Orange launches ‘Orange Cybersecure’

Por staff

06/06/2024

Orange Cybersecure makes cybersecurity accessible to everyone

With the exponential growth and automation of cyber attacks affecting businesses and individuals alike, the French are increasingly exposed to cyber risks and rarely protected. Every day, they receive everyday calls, emails or text messages (unpaid bills, parcels to be collected, etc.) that they don’t know how to identify if they are reliable or fraudulent.

2 out of 3 French people say they receive suspicious messages every week. Only 15% of them say they feel fully protected against digital risks.

In 2023, cybermailveillance.gouv.fr recorded 280,000 requests for assistance from private individuals for digital fraud, 38% of which involved phishing.

Because cybersecurity is everyone’s business, it was Orange’s responsibility to offer a simple and effective solution for everyone, Orange customers or not. This unique offer is based on two levels of protection :

The Orange Cybersecure portal, the first participative portal for checking suspicious links accessible to everyone.

On the Cybersecure portal, anyone, regardless of their operator, will be able to check the legitimacy of a site, link, email or text message that seems suspicious, free of charge, by simply copying and pasting it. If the link is already known, the response is instantaneous. If the link is unknown, Orange Cyberdefense experts will quickly check its reliability and add the result to its database to continually enrich it. This technology, based in particular on an AI equipped with a learning algorithm, will create the best database to fight collectively against everyday cyber-attacks.

Every day, new forms of online scam appear and can be submitted to the verification engine to be referenced. Like a community application, the more the engine is used, the richer the database becomes for the benefit of all French people.

The Orange Cybersecure pack for greater peace of mind, with Cyber specialists at your service

For Orange and Sosh customers who want a more comprehensive solution, Orange Cybersecure also offers a subscription for €7 per month with no contract.

– Customers can secure up to 10 devices in their home (computers, mobiles, tablets) against malicious messages such as internet scams, viruses, fraudulent sites, identity theft, etc. More than just an anti-virus, Orange Cybersecure is continuously enriched for automatic updating, thanks in particular to the portal verification process.

– The package also includes solutions for blocking unwanted mobile and fixed-line calls.

– Finally, customers benefit from dedicated support from Cyber specialists, who answer and assist them 7 days a week if they have any doubts about the reliability of a site or application, data hacking, proven fraud, help with installation or any other questions.

See more: These are the five fastest ways to earn money from social media

See more: How are TikTok and Amazon becoming go-to search engines?

See more: The key to mobile connectivity: What are SIM cards