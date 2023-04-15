Orange names new CFO

Orange Group named Laurent Martinez as CFO to replace outgoing finance boss Ramon Fernandez, joining the operator from French manufacturing giant Alstom from 1 September 2023.

Martinez will succeed Orange’s outgoing executive Fernandez, who oversaw the financial side of the business for eight years. Orange announced Fernandez’s exit in December 2022, stating he would leave at the end of Q1 2023.

Current deputy CFO Jean-Michel Thibaud will act as interim manager during the transition phase, before Martinez starts.

Martinez currently serves as CFO of Alstom and has been a member of its executive board since July 2018, Orange noted, adding he played a crucial role in Alstom’s growth and transformations.

Prior to Alstom, Martinez had an extensive career in Airbus’s defence and space subsidiary Atrium where he served in a number of management roles since he joined the company in 1996.

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann said Martinez’s “experience in business transformation will be of great value for the deployment of our new strategic plan”.

In February, Orange announced a four-pillared growth strategy to capitalise on its current businesses.