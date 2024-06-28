Orange signs an exclusif partnership with BNP Paribas Personal Finance France

The “Tailored Financing” (“Financement sur Mesure”) offer will be marketed to Orange customers in over 500 Orange stores. It will also be available online on the orange.fr and sosh.fr websites, as it covers both brands.The offer will allow customers to fully customize their mobile handset financing plan with:



– Loan value ranging from €200 to €3,000,

– Loan duration from 4 to 48 months,

– With or without upfront customer contribution.



The offer is available to all current or future Orange customers, whether or not they have a monthly plan.”We are delighted with this partnership, which demonstrates BNP Paribas’ ability, as an integrated group, to mobilize its different sources of expertise and offer our partners the best of our businesses.



We share with Orange the same requirement for quality and service, and our teams are committed to offering financing solutions tailored to the different needs of Orange’s 21.8 million customers in France,” said François-Xavier Coyras, Marketing Director of BNP Paribas Personal Finance France.



“In a world where access to mobile connectivity and mobile devices has become essential, and in a context where the cost of living continues to put pressure on households, we are delighted to partner with BNP Paribas Personal Finance to launch a fully adjustable handset financing solution, accessible both online and in stores.



This offer has been specifically designed for its flexibility and its ability to meet everyone’s needs,” added Laetitia Orsini-Sharp, Director of Retail Markets at Orange France.