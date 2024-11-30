Orange to expand open-source AI models to African regional languages for digital inclusion

As part of Orange’s commitment to digital inclusion and focus on driving growth in the Middle East and Africa, Orange announces that it will partner with OpenAI and Meta to fine-tune AI Large Language models (LLMs) to understand regional languages in Africa that today are not understood by any GenAI model.

This innovative project aims to develop custom AI models capable of allowing customers to communicate naturally in their local languages with Orange for customer support and sales. These open-source AI models will also be provided externally by Orange with a free license for non-commercial use such as for public health, public education, and many other services. Orange intends to help drive AI innovation in these regional languages including by collaborating on these new AI models with local startups and other technology companies, and by doing so, to mitigate the growing digital divide faced by people all across the African continent.

The initiative, commencing in the first half of 2025 will initially focus on incorporating regional languages, namely Wolof and Pulaar, spoken by 16 million people and six million people, respectively, in West Africa. Orange’s long-term goal is to work with many AI technology providers to enable future models to recognize all African languages spoken and written across Orange’s 18-country footprint in the region. By fine-tuning leading AI models such as OpenAI’s ‘Whisper’ speech model and Meta’s ‘Llama’ text model with diverse examples of these languages, we will enable them to better understand these regional languages. Orange’s vision is to make AI and other related advances accessible to all, including illiterate populations, who are currently unable to benefit from the potential of artificial intelligence. The initiative is a blueprint for how AI can be used to benefit those currently excluded.

In addition to this regional African language recognition project, OpenAI and Orange have signed an agreement that will provide Orange with direct access to OpenAI’s models, available for the first time in Europe with data processing and hosting in European datacenters, enabling Orange to work on improving existing solutions across its footprint. Furthermore, this new partnership will also facilitate early access to OpenAI’s latest and most advanced AI models, enabling the realization of other key use cases such as AI-based voice interactions with Orange customers.

Orange is focused on delivering ‘Responsible AI,’ where the company carefully chooses the most appropriate and simplest solution for each AI use case. This approach means only using the latest Large Language Models where they are necessary and otherwise choosing simpler and cheaper solutions, thereby minimizing the impact on the environment as well as reducing cost for the many valuable AI use cases deployed across Orange. Orange also is playing a key role in the development of a vibrant European AI ecosystem with their promotion of open-source AI projects with the goal of making AI affordably accessible for all.



