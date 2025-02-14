Oso Semiconductor raises $5.2M in seed funding

14/02/2025

Oso Semiconductor, a Mountain View, CA-based developer of chipsets for wireless communication and sensing applications, raised $5.2M in Seed funding.

The round was led by Engine Venture with participation from Entrada Ventures, Berkeley SkyDeck and J-Ventures.

The company intends to use the funds to build pre-production beamforming chipsets and evaluation systems for initial customers in the satellite communications (SATCOM) market, and leverage these hardware platforms to secure additional customer commitments across SATCOM, 5G and radar applications.

Led by CEO and Founder Dr. Matthew Anderson, Oso Semiconductor is building chipsets for new wireless communication and sensing applications. Its ultra-low loss beamforming technology provides massive power and cost savings for phased array antennas used across satellite communication, 5G and radar systems.

Oso Semiconductor’s patent-pending beamformers, featuring its Combiner-First™ architecture, provide significant power and cost savings for any phased array antennas used for SATCOM, 5G and radar systems, especially those operating at microwave and millimeter-wave frequencies above 6GHz.

The company was founded in 2022 and spun out of the University of California, Berkeley.

