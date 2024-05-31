Over 70 industry leaders set to speak at GSMA M360 LATAM and CLTD 2024

31/05/2024

M360 LATAM and the 11th Latin American Congress on Digital Transformation (CLTD 2024) are gearing up to welcome telecommunications industry leaders from across the region for two days of discussions on the digital future. The events will take place co-located on June 5 and 6 at the Hyatt Regency Mexico City in Polanco. Registration is open and free of charge.

Monetization of 5G, artificial intelligence, Open Gateway, and cybersecurity will be some of the technology and business topics in the GSMA M360 LATAM program. Meanwhile, the CLTD, a public policy forum organized by ASIET and the GSMA, with the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) as host, will focus on efficient use of mobile networks, spectrum, regulatory improvement, connectivity gaps, and sustainability.

The list of confirmed speakers includes:

Daniel Hajj, CEO, América Móvil

Mónica Aspe, CEO, AT&T Mexico

Camilo Aya Caro, President & CEO, Telefónica Movistar Mexico

Roberto Nobile, CEO, Telecom Argentina

Gabriel Jurado Parra, Deputy Minister of Connectivity, Colombia

Carla Paola Sosa Varela, Deputy Minister of Communications, Peru

Rogelio Pons Jiménez, Undersecretary of Transportation, Mexico

Carlos Baigorri, President of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Brazil

Javier Juárez Mojica, President Commissioner of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), Mexico

Lina María Duque Del Vecchio, Executive Director of the Communications Regulation Commission (CRC), Colombia

Juan Martín Ozores, President of the National Communications Entity (ENACOM), Argentina

Julissa Cruz, Executive Director of the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (INDOTEL), Dominican Republic

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Fernanda Mendez, Head of Telco Network Transformation Portfolio and Partner Alliances, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Maryleana Mendez, Secretary General, ASIET

Fabián Monge, Acting President LATAM North & Caribbean, Ericsson

Daniel Zhou, President of Latin America and the Caribbean, Huawei

Pedro Bentancourt, Vice President, Economic, External & Regulatory Affairs, Vrio

Marco Llinás, Director of Production, Productivity and Management Division, ECLAC CEPAL

