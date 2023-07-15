Overall architecture and construction principles of IT operation and maintenance service system

15/07/2023

What is the overall architecture of the IT operation and maintenance service system?

The relevant working personnel in the operation and maintenance service organization shall comply with the system requirements and standardized processes. The system is the basic guarantee for standardizing the operation and maintenance management, and also the basis for establishing the process. The advanced O & M management platform is used for standardized operation management and technical operation of various O & M objects. The O & M service system consists of six parts: O & M service system, O & M service process, O & M service organization, O & M service team, O & M technology service platform, and O & M objects, involving four types of factors: system, people, technology, and objects.

O&M Service Organization and Team

According to the requirements of corresponding posts, personnel of different majors and levels are required to form an efficient and cooperative O & M team on the basis of the division of professional work. The information management departments of subordinate companies are responsible for part of the O & M of the application system and the O & M of the network within their jurisdiction. The information management personnel of each subordinate unit within the jurisdiction shall be responsible for the system operation maintenance and fault handling of the unit. The Information Management Department shall determine the post setting and responsibility division of each work according to the content and process of its operation and maintenance services.

O & M Service System and Process

According to the management content and requirements, a series of management systems are formulated to cover all kinds of O & M objects, including all aspects from daily O & M management to offline management and emergency treatment, in order to ensure the normal, orderly, efficient and coordinated O & M services. In addition, in order to realize the standardization and normalization of the O & M service workflow, it is also necessary to formulate process specifications, determine the post setting, division of responsibilities and related constraints in the process implementation.

O & M Service Workflow

In order to ensure the efficient and coordinated operation of the O & M system, a unified O & M workflow should be developed according to the management links, management content and management requirements to achieve the standardization and normalization of O & M. Its links include event management, problem management, change management and configuration management.

O & M Technology Service Platform

Solidify standardized processes, accumulate and manage O & M knowledge and carry out proactive O & M work through technical means. The O & M technical service platform includes various means and tools for implementing operation and maintenance and providing technical services.

What are the construction principles of IT O & M service system?

1. Based on perfect O & M service system and process.

A relatively complete and feasible O & M management system and specification shall be formulated to determine the standard processes and relevant post settings for various O & M activities, ensure the quality and efficiency of O & M work. The operation and maintenance personnel shall operate cooperatively under the specifications of the system and process.

2. By means of advanced and mature O & M management platform.

Through the establishment of a unified, integrated, open and expandable O & M management platform, comprehensive collection, timely processing and reasonable analysis of all kinds of O & M events are realized, and the O & M work is intelligent and efficient.

3. Take high-quality O & M service team as guarantee.

We must constantly improve the professional level of the O & M service team to effectively use technical means and tools to do a good job in various O & M work.

