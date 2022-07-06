Pan-African firm, Mara to launch crypto-currency wallet

Por staff

06/07/2022

The current centralised financial system in Sub-Saharan Africa continues to present ongoing obstacles to the development of both local economies and individuals.

This has resulted in food prices doubling or even tripling in some areas and created record-breaking interest rates.

These systems have prompted a dire need for a decentralised alternative.

Mara, a Pan-African company with an expansive suite of crypto products has announced the pre-launch of the Mara Wallet.

The wallet is a portal to the crypto-economy focused on helping people begin their journey towards conveniently managing their crypto-finance needs, taking a major step toward financial freedom, and learning more about cryptocurrency and blockchain in Africa.

Speaking during the pre-launch, Co-Founder and CEO at Mara Chi Nnadi said that they are committed to the financial empowerment of the individuals that use their products and services to meet their various crypto-finance needs, and take the responsibility in building an informed community seriously.

“As one of our first steps to achieve crypto education, financial literacy, and ensuring a more equitable distribution of capital, we are delighted to re-launch the Mara Wallet.”

The wallet is a fast and secure multi-currency crypto wallet that gives Africans control over their cryptocurrency.

See more: More African Central Banks are exploring digital currencies

It reveals a product roadmap that enables users to easily buy, sell, send, withdraw, store, and protect a wide range of fiat and crypto-assets (such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs) in real-time and without any prior crypto knowledge.

It has a waitlist, which is the core mechanic of the pre-launch app.

It is aimed at crypto-curious and crypto-enthusiasts alike seeking early access to the exchange.

Through it, they will unlock financial rewards that give users the perfect jumpstart into the crypto-economy.

While describing how the Mara Wallet waitlist works, Chi added that pre-registered users will join a queue to enable early access on a first-come, first-served basis.

“A higher position on the waitlist increases the odds of periodically winning prizes. As soon as users join the waitlist, they instantly earn a signup reward,” said Chi.

He said that all users who refer the Mara Wallet to their friends, family and community also earn further rewards when those users sign up using their unique referral link.

“Pre-registered users who participate in the referral activity also improve their chances of moving to top positions on the waitlist,” he added.

It is available in the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Once formally launched in a few months, the wallet will enable users to invest in crypto and send money to their family members in real-time, without processing times, delays, or high fees.