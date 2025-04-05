Panther Protocol launches Limited Mainnet Beta For privacy-focused DeFi testing on Polygon

The Panther Protocol Foundation (PPF) has announced the launch of Panther Protocol’s Limited Mainnet Beta, a live blockchain environment designed to test privacy-enhancing DeFi technologies under real-world conditions. Built on Polygon Network’s mainnet, the beta test will enable participants to test Panther Protocol’s Confidential DeFi infrastructure using real tokens for the first time.

The beta went live on 31 March 2025, and participation is limited to 2000 testers. PPF will distribute 4M $ZKP tokens as rewards for tester contributions.

The beta test will allow PPF to validate Panther Protocol’s privacy-preserving and compliance tools by using real assets before deploying them to production, inclusive of its KYC/KYT integration. PureFi, an official Panther compliance partner, will provide KYC services for the beta.

The network’s operations will be run by Eurobit, a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) acting as the Zone Manager. Zone Managers are responsible for managing specific Zones—logically partitioned groups of assets and users—within the network, ensuring transactions comply with regulatory requirements. The beta test will operate with a single Zone.

“Launching the Limited Mainnet Beta is a pivotal moment for Panther,” said Anish Mohammed, Co-Founder of Panther Protocol. “This marks the final step before mainnet activation, allowing us to demonstrate that privacy and compliance can co-exist within DeFi infrastructure. Through this initiative, we are not just pioneering compliance-focused DeFi but also empowering users and market operators with control over their financial data—a fundamental shift in how privacy is managed in decentralized ecosystems.”

Exclusive Incentives for Early Participants

The testing program will be limited to 2000 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A total of 4M ZKP tokens will be put into an AMM rewards pool, as incentives for participation, and will be distributed based on the protocol set rules. PPF is also providing an additional 1M $ZKP to the donation pool to subsidize network costs like gas fees, and bundler services. Testers will be rewarded for transacting on the Limited Mainnet Beta, providing valuable feedback, and validating Panther’s confidential transaction infrastructure.

The Panther Foundation will run the Limited Mainnet Beta whereas EuroBit is the zone manager. As the Limited Beta version of Panther Protocol operates in a decentralized fashion, the transactions and rewards will be distributed as governed by the protocol code. After a 2 to 3 month period, Canary will stop functioning with lead time given to users to withdraw their funds. This ensures that all assets, transactions, and rewards are fully distributed and withdrawn prior to sunsetting.

