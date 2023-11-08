Parallel Wireless set to roll out modern networks to National Operator in East Africa

Parallel Wireless, Inc., a US-based cellular network technology provider and Open RAN leader in providing comprehensive cellular network solutions across all generations (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), including cloud-based Open RAN technologies, announced that it will be deploying 2G and 4G networks for a large national operator.

Parallel Wireless was awarded several projects to build sites across rural Africa supporting 2G and 4G connectivity. This also includes sites ready for Parallel Wireless 5G software upgrades. The tender includes full delivery and deployment of end-to-end network solutions, including tower, power, transmission, and Radio Access Network (RAN). It will focus on rural and suburban areas, deploying and delivering cellular connectivity through the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF) in East Africa, which is a government initiative aimed at delivering greater coverage to all residents.

“As a field-proven preferred cellular network technology partner, we look forward to connecting people across East Africa with cellular coverage in the rural and suburban African market,” says Yisrael Nov, Parallel Wireless EVP of Sales. “The deployment of 2G and 4G networks will enable operators to provide efficient technology in areas with low population density.”

In East Africa, part of sub-Saharan Africa, 2G connections still constitute about half of the total mobile subscriptions, while the adoption of 4G has accelerated, and now amounts to 20%. According to GSMA, 4G adoption will more than double in the sub-Saharan Africa region in the next five years, due to the growing demand for faster speeds. However, in East Africa, over 50% of the population lives in economically marginal rural areas. Delivering rural coverage and proper telecommunication infrastructure is crucial, as more people are becoming dependent on voice and data to communicate in their everyday lives. In these regions, the ability to communicate and conduct business via mobile devices is essential for sustaining economic activity.

