Partnership between IFA Berlin and WeAreDevelopers

08/06/2025

IFA Berlin enters into a strategic partnership with WeAreDevelopers to connect leaders from the consumer tech industry with top minds in artificial intelligence, software, and cloud computing. Together, they aim to shape the future of the industry.

Exclusive formats for tech leaders and thought leaders

The collaboration will kick off at the WeAreDevelopers World Congress from 9-11 July 2025 in Berlin. IFA will host selected executives from its exhibiting brands at the event’s Tech Leaders Summit, featuring access to keynotes, panel discussions, a VIP Night, and a curated tour of the most relevant innovations.

This will be followed by the Tech Leaders Briefing @ IFA on 5 September 2025 in Berlin – hosted by IFA Berlin and supported by WeAreDevelopers with top-class speakers and VIP guests from their network. Participants can expect an inspiring panel discussion, roundtables with technology leaders and sundowner networking in the VIP lounge of the Marshall House.

Connecting industries, shaping innovation

“Our partnership with WeAreDevelopers connects industries, minds and ideas and creates space for genuine technological collaboration. This creates a new network at the interface of consumer tech and software innovation.” Leif Lindner, CEO IFA Management GmbH.

“This partnership brings together technology leaders, developers, and consumer brands, creating a platform for exchange around the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow”, said Sead Ahmetovic, CEO of WeAreDevelopers.

The partnership between IFA Berlin and WeAreDevelopers brings together two leading platforms. Together, they will create new spaces for dialogue and collaboration at the intersection of consumer brands, software, industry, and innovation. The goal is to jointly explore and drive forward future-focused topics such as AI, software integration, new business models, and the evolution of user experience.

