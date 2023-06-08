Partnerships to revolutionize web3 entertainment

08/06/2023

Insert Stonks, one of the first companies in the world to build an advanced game monetization infrastructure using web3 solutions, has partnered with Soundpickr, which created and manages the largest web3 music database, offering a unique music standard that solves problems related to royalties and music use in new digital forms. Thanks to this partnership, players using the Insert Stonks platform will have access to a new and innovative way to use blockchain technology in music streaming.

The partnership between Insert Stonks and Soundpickr will integrate the Soundpickr music streaming service with various games available on the Insert Stonks platform, providing users with a seamless and personalized entertainment experience. Users will have access to music playlists tailored to their virtual experiences, enhancing not only the pleasure of gaming but also engagement.

“We are witnessing the creation of history, and we definitely want to actively participate in it. Gaming and music are inseparably linked, which is why we are delighted to enter into a collaboration agreement with the innovative solution provided by Soundpickr. Through their database, our players will experience unique musical sensations completely tailored to their preferences. This will significantly enhance their enjoyment of gaming on Insert Stonks. Now, their favorite games will be accompanied by a unique musical soundtrack – the concept of P&E is fully applied here,” said Przemysław Wierzbicki, co-founder and CEO of Insert Stonks.

“The new wave of web3 games provides an exceptional opportunity for new fans to access music. At Soundpickr, we recognize that we are at the beginning of a fundamental change in the music and entertainment industry, and we are excited to collaborate with the Insert Stonks team to elevate the fan experience to a new and untapped level,” said Alex Lopez, CEO of Soundpickr.

