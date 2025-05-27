Peak Technology acquires Jinxbot

27/05/2025

Peak Technology, a San Jose, CA-based provider of prototyping and manufacturing solutions for the semiconductor, bio-medical, aerospace, and deep tech industries, acquired Jinxbot 3D Printing, a Mountain View, CA-based additive manufacturing company.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Peak Technology will expand its offerings.

Founded by Jason Reynolds, Jinxbot is an additive manufacturing and design company specializing in short-run 3D printing, creative fabrication, and technical consulting.

Led by CEO and Founder Sharon Woo, Peak Technology is an advanced prototype and manufacturing solutions company specializing in highly technical plastics and other engineered materials. It provides services to OEMs worldwide, including:

Materials science and selection.

Design for manufacturing, new product introduction and manufacturing systems engineering.

Additive and subtractive component manufacturing.

Modular manufacturing, system integration and process automation.

Spares, repairs and refurbishing.

Source: FinSMEs

