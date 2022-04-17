Perfect size for webpage images

Por staff

17/04/2022

Learn how to use web images to promote your products in the right way!

Images have long been established as an important part of search – we find it hard to imagine a display without visual elements and we often search for things based on images. Extended snippets and many other special elements in search results contain images, and visual search via Google Images continues to grow. As such, any website should think about working with images and optimising them. A few statistics: in 2018, Google Images accounted for 22.6% of all search queries on the web, and in 2019, Google representatives have announced that images will have an even greater impact on ranking and display in search. Other companies that provide search services are also on the rise in these figures, as users are increasingly favouring visual search. Based on this, it can be assumed that your blog or website should contain pictures. These should be good quality pictures that convey the essence of an issue or help visualise a solution.

Optimising images can improve a website’s search visibility and enhance user interaction with the content presented. Visual search continues to grow and adapt to users’ needs, so don’t underestimate the importance of photos and images. To get them indexed and clickable in search, follow official search engine guidelines, compress files, write informative alt attributes and add structured data. Above all, add images only if they are relevant to the context of your page and of value to your target audience.

Web images are very important in SEO

From all of the above, we can conclude that web images are very important in SEO. It has several benefits for your website or blog. Firstly, the text will become much more attractive and not dull. It will now be accompanied by images that fully reflect the theme of the article. Secondly, it will greatly improve the behavioural factors of your site, which will lead to better visibility of your site in a search and as a consequence increase the proportion of visits. However, in order to properly place the image on the site you need to do some image manipulation:

Select a unique and high-quality image

Optimise image size and weight

Select the best picture format

Try to set a relevant name for the image file

Optimise the metadata

Fill in the ALT and TITLE attributes

Add a caption below the image.

In order to understand what an image should look like you should aim to make it look like this. Believe me, images play an important role in SEO promotion and should not be underestimated.

Two approaches: full size and small images

Image resolution plays an important role in SEO. However, many users add them to their site without thinking about the consequences and use small images in the hope that the site will open faster. They do. However, it didn’t bring traffic. So what’s the reason? The point is that small images should only be used where the full-size opening is not provided. Otherwise, the search engine will see it as a negative sign. Because visitors will leave the site when they see a fuzzy image. This is also the case with full-size images. Adding to your site large images, you slow down its performance, thus the credibility of your site falls.

Which better?

So, which image size is more important? Of course, the higher the resolution of the image, the better it looks on the website. With a large image, Google will rank you much higher. However, how do you solve the loading speed of a large image? It’s simple, use online services that help you compress your image and also pay attention to its format. However, don’t forget that small images should not be ignored where appropriate.