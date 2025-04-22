Perplexity snags deal with Motorola, talks with Samsung

Por staff

22/04/2025

Perplexity AI reportedly inked a deal to embed its AI voice assistant in upcoming Motorola Razr devices and has conducted early discussions with Samsung Electronics for use across its Galaxy line up.

Bloomberg stated the deal with Motorola will include pre-loading Perplexity’s AI assistant on its updated Razr foldable phones that could be announced 24 April.

Motorola currently uses Google’s Gemini AI assistant, but it plans to include a tailored user interface for Perplexity and will feature it in marketing campaigns.

Motorola uses its own internally developed AI system along with access to Google’s Gemini.

While the talks with Samsung are in the early stages, Bloomberg noted the smartphone giant has been building a relationship with US-based Perplexity for months.

Samsung also has an existing relationship with Google for use of its Gemini models inside of its devices including its flagship Galaxy S25 line of phones.

The news agency stated the deal with Samsung may include offering Perplexity’s AI assistant as a default option or pre-loaded on the devices. It could also include promoting the assistant within Google’s Galaxy app store.

Through its investment arm, Samsung backed Perplexity last year and is in discussions for making a fresh investment, according to Bloomberg.

At the time of its first investment, Samsung Next noted Perplexity’s “user-centric approach and AI-driven capabilities position it as a promising challenger to established players”.

See more: Why Tesla used Suv prices are still high in Dubai

See more: Global smartphone market grows just 1% in Q1 after rocky start to 2025

See more: 4 games hidden inside your phone that you never knew were there