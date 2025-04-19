Pillar Security raises $9M in Seed funding

19/04/2025

Pillar Security, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based AI security startup providing end-to-end security controls, raised $9M in Seed funding.

The round was led by Shield Capital, with participation from Golden Ventures, Ground Up Ventures and other strategic angel investors.

The company intends to use the funds to support its R&D and go-to-market efforts.

Led by CEO Dor Sarig, Pillar provides an end-to-end platform that addresses AI lifecycle and its evolving threat landscape, integrating with existing code repositories, data infrastructures, and AI/ML platforms that teams already use, and delivering value without established workflows. It maps all AI-related assets across the organization, from models and datasets to prompts, notebooks, and frameworks. The company tests AI models and their underlying infrastructure, applications, and agentic layers on which they’re built upon. This comprehensive approach enables Pillar to deploy customized and adaptive guardrails aligned with each AI application’s risk profile and specific business objectives, proactively preventing failures that directly impact operational continuity.

The company is already working with AI providers from Fortune 500 companies to tech enterprises such as Similarweb, Eleos Health, and AvidXchange, while actively collaborating with players throughout the AI ecosystem.

