Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand from Wasserstein

Por staff

29/05/2023

Wasserstein, a leading provider of smart home accessories, is pleased to announce the release of its new Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand. Thisproduct will bear the “Made for Google” badge, indicating this product has been designed by Wasserstein for use with the Charging Speaker Dock and has been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards. The accessory was specifically made to support the Pixel Tablet and the Charging Speaker Dock, and to allow owners to adjust the angle of the device for added versatility.

The Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand lets users easily place and secure their Google device. This way, people can simultaneously charge their tablet while also enjoying the high-quality audio that already has tech enthusiasts raving.

The Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand features a premium design and quality materials that perfectly complement Google’s tablet. As with all Wasserstein products, the stand is expertly crafted from premium materials, and guarantees long-lasting durability and quality.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing this Made for Google Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand,” said Wasserstein CEO, Christopher Maiwald. “As with all Wasserstein products of its kind,” he continued, “it was specifically designed to enhance the user experience when enjoying Google’s fantastic device.” Maiwald added that the Stand is the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to get the most out of their Google Pixel tablet.

See more: Reputation matters for on-chain lending

See more: Crypto giant Binance commingled customer funds and company revenue, former insiders say

See more: DAZN Group and Videocites join forces to combat piracy