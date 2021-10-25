Play-to-Earn gaming will make you millions

25/10/2021

The online gaming industry is massive.

According to an August survey by Statista, there are 3.24 billion gamers worldwide. The gaming sector is larger than the movie and music industry combined and it is only growing larger.

What happens when 3.24 billion gamers shift from online gaming to crypto gaming?

The short answer is, the crypto gaming sector will explode!

But don’t take my word for it…

A Crypto Game that has already made +1,000x

Let’s take a look at one of the most popular Play-to-Earn games.

Axie Infinity — ROI 121,936% (in about a year)

Likely the most successful Play-to-Earn game (to date) is Axie Infinity. According to CoinMarketCap, Axie Infinity has an ROI in excess of 121,936%. Not bad considering a majority of the gains took place over a period of just six months.

Axie Infinity is a trading and battling game that is partially developed and owned by its players. Players have the ability to develop in-game content which can then be traded within the game or on third-party sites like OpenSea.

In a prior article, I wrote how players are already earning a full-time income from this game.

However, the success of Axie in recent months has priced out many players. According to CoinGecko, players now need at least $690 to start playing the game, but this doesn’t seem to be slowing down the game’s popularity considering the platform has already reached over one million active daily and over a billion in revenue, as of August this year.

While Axie Infinity is likely the most successful Play-to-Earn game in recent months, its worldwide success and popularity will only help stimulate and usher in a whole new breed of Play-to-Earn games.

This is just the beginning folks…

