Porsche unveils plans for 911 NFT collection in web3 push

Por staff

04/12/2022

Car manufacturer Porsche announced its first planned NFT collection as part of its web3 strategy. The collection will involve 7500 customized art pieces of the Porsche 911 to be launched in January 2023 on the official marketplace . However, people can now get a glimpse of the NFTs as the company unveiled its NFT plans through a brand experience at Art Basel in Miami, which opens tomorrow.

The artwork is created by Patrick Vogel, a Hamburg-based designer and 3D artist, and the NFTs in this collection are developed around a white Porsche 911 car model. However, the buyers can also influence the appearance and character of their NFTs by choosing from themes of Heritage, Performance, and Lifestyle routes with 150,000 potential variations.

“This project is an additional element of our digitalization strategy”, said Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche, highlighting Porsche’s adoption of web3 beyond digital art. The company is working on integrating blockchain technology into future solutions with the help of its subsidiaries, Porsche Digital and MHP.

See more: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet helped Nintendo break records even as gaming struggles

It also has collaborated with UP.labs , a company that incubates mobility technology startups and nftnow , a digital media platform for NFT coverage and creation. Forward31, a company started by Porsche Digital, launched Fanzone in 2021, a platform for digital trading cards that uses blockchain technology. In 2021, Porsche also auctioned an NFT through the SuperRare marketplace.

As Porsche is part of the Volkswagen Group, its investment in NFTs follows the trail of other companies in the group. Just last week, Skoda entered the metaverse through the blockchain enabled “Skodaverse”, which provides immersive virtual experiences and NFTs. In May 2022, Audi launched fractional NFTs, which sell parts of a single piece of art. Earlier this year, Volkswagen’s South African subsidiary also launched NFTs through OpenSea, as part of an advertising campaign for the new Polo car.

Source: Ledger Insights