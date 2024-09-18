Potential ADT hack raises smart home security concerns

18/09/2024

In a recent security breach, ADT—one of the foremost providers of electronic security services—experienced a hacking incident that exposed limited customer information, including emails, phone numbers, and postal addresses. While ADT reassures customers that their home security systems and sensitive data remain uncompromised, this incident underscores a broader concern about data security in our increasingly connected world.

Amidst these growing concerns, Surfshark’s Research Hub has recently unveiled a new study about popular smart home security cameras and, “Smart Home Privacy Checker”, which provides many insights about smart home device apps on iOS operating system, specifically security cameras which are among top collectors of user data.

According to Goda Sukackaite, Privacy Counsel at Surfshark, “More and more people are becoming aware that security cameras aren’t immune to unwanted access. If care is not taken, they can be hacked, resulting in the leakage of sensitive information such as email addresses, precise locations, purchase histories, and more.”



Key insights:

Outdoor security cameras are among the top collectors of user data, alongside various smart home apps. On average, they gather 12 data points (out of a possible 32), which include email addresses, phone numbers, payment information, precise location, and more. This is 50% more than the typical data collection by other smart home device apps. Analyzed indoor security camera apps are slightly less data-hungry.

The most questionable data points that outdoor and indoor security camera apps gather include information that can be used to contact the user outside the app, such as the user’s name, email address, phone number, physical address, and other user contact info, as well as contacts on the user’s device .

The outdoor security camera apps that gather the most information are Deep Sentinel and LOREX, both of which collect more than half (18) of the possible data points (32). In comparison, the indoor security camera app that gathers the most information is Nest Labs, which collects 17 data points. It is followed by the Ring and Arlo apps, which each collect 15 data points.

