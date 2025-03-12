Powered by Awesome Intelligence: Introducing the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G

12/03/2025

Samsung unveiled the latest additions to the Galaxy A series at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G mark the first time the Galaxy A series has come equipped with Awesome Intelligence, making them smarter and more appealing than ever — a true embodiment of the Galaxy A series’ commitment to bringing innovative Galaxy experiences to everyone.

Samsung Newsroom explored the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G, highlighting four key elements that set them apart.

1. Stylish — A Sleek and Compact Design

The Iconic Galaxy A Series Look, Now More Refined

The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G take the signature design of the Galaxy A series to the next level, blending modern sophistication with a sleek aesthetic. The first thing that catches the eye is their slim, flat frame.

The Galaxy A56 5G features a polished metal frame, available in a range of stylish colors. The A56 5G’s colorways stand out with their milky matte finish, while the A36 5G’s color options captivate with their holographic effects.

▲ The Galaxy A56 5G will be available in Awesome Pink, Awesome Olive, Awesome Lightgray and Awesome Graphite, while the Galaxy A36 5G will come in Awesome Lime, Awesome Black, Awesome Lavender and Awesome White.

Their minimalist yet elegant rear design features a clean, vertically aligned three-lens camera layout with black camera rings that further enhance the refined aesthetic.

▲ (From left to right) The rear of the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G with their linear three-lens camera layout and black camera rings

A Slimmer and Lighter Body

Both the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G feature a 6.7-inch screen, 0.1 inch larger than that of their predecessors. The FHD+ Super AMOLED display delivers a peak brightness of 1,200 nits — 200 nits brighter than before — ensuring an even more immersive and vivid viewing experience.

Trimmed down by 0.8mm compared to their predecessors, both models also sport a slimmer profile at just 7.4mm thick, offering a firm yet comfortable grip when held. The flat key island design on the sides complement the streamlined aesthetic, adding to the devices’ refined look.

Thanks to their slimmer design, both devices are also lighter than the previous models, despite having larger displays. The Galaxy A56 5G weighs 198g — 15g lighter than its predecessor, while the Galaxy A36 5G shed 14g to come in at 195g.

▲ The slim 7.4mm profile combined with the flat frame and key island design offers a firm, comfortable grip when held.

2. Versatile and Intelligent — Fueled by Awesome Intelligence

Searching Made Simple With Circle to Search

And it’s not just for images! Circle to Search now recognizes music as well — for example, the background music playing in a video. When watching something on YouTube, simply long press the home button. Then tap the music button to instantly find the name of the song featured in the video and the artist who sings it. That same song can be identified even when sung or hummed by a person, instead of being played from the video’s original audio.

3. Picture-Perfect — Smarter Camera Features and Photo-Editing Tools

Nightography and Object Eraser — Flawless Selfies Even at Night

Imagine taking in the atmosphere during a nighttime walk and snapping a selfie, only to be disappointed by the noise in the final image. Or perhaps a scenario where a countless number of selfies had to be taken before realizing none of them quite achieved the right look. With the enhanced Nightography feature on the Galaxy A56 5G, those frustrations are a thing of the past. Clear, vibrant selfies can be captured even at night with a 12MP front camera optimized to reduce noise and deliver smoother results.

Unwanted objects in the background can take away from the perfect selfie as well. Simply trace around those objects to remove them, and Object Eraser will seamlessly fill in the space where they originally were to blend naturally with the background, resulting in a clean, crisp photo.

▲ Clear, vibrant selfies can be taken even at night with Nightography.

4. Powerful and Secure — Enhanced Privacy Safeguards

The Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G are the first in the Galaxy A series to feature One UI 7, offering more robust security than ever before. One key highlight is the hardware-backed Knox Vault, which combines a secure processor with secure memory to isolate users’ most sensitive data — like personal identification numbers (PINs) and passwords — from the rest of their device and ensure that no one else can physically or remotely access them. The new smartphones also come equipped with a range of extensive security innovations, including an enhanced Auto Blocker — Galaxy’s opt-in package of security measures that prevents unauthorized app installations and other security threats — and the new Theft Protection feature, which ensures personal data is protected even when devices are lost or stolen.

Samsung also promises six years of security updates along with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades for the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G, ensuring a secure and reliable mobile experience for years to come.

The Galaxy A series is back with cutting-edge innovations. With the Awesome Intelligence-integrated Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G, Samsung looks forward to seeing even more people enjoy an Awesome lifestyle.

