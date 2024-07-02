Pre-judgment interest: What is it and when are you entitled to it?

Pre-judgment interest: What is it and when are you entitled to it?

Por staff

02/07/2024

Ever been awarded money in a lawsuit only to find the amount you actually receive is higher than what was originally judged against you? That extra sum is what’s called pre-judgment interest. In other words, plaintiffs are compensated for the time value of money that they would have had if the defendants had paid promptly.

It is important for plaintiffs to know more about pre-judgment interest, as it’s one of the factors that affects the final compensation. Pre-judgment interest makes sure that the successful plaintiff not only recovers their losses but also gets extra for waiting to get that compensation. The interest runs from the date the cause of action arose to the date of judgment.

Understanding Pre-Judgment Interest

As said before, pre-judgment interest is money awarded in addition to the principal award of damages in a civil case. This is done as a recognition of the time value of money and to discourage the plaintiff from using those funds during litigation.

The explanation for the concept is really simple: if the defendant had paid up on their due amount immediately, the claimant could have used or otherwise fruitfully invested that money.

In awarding pre-judgment interest, the court intends to make the plaintiff whole and compensate for the opportunities lost. It is to ensure that the plaintiff gets fair compensation.

When Is Pre-Judgment Interest Awarded?

Pre-judgment interest is not granted as a matter of course in every civil case. Hence, it remains within the discretion of the court whether it may be awarded, based on the circumstances of the case and the applicable laws involved.

It may, generally, be awarded in cases involving:

1. Breach of Contract

In the event of a breach of contract, pre-judgment interest is awarded from the date of the breach to the date of judgment. In most cases, it will compensate the non-breaching party due to the loss of some of the expected benefits.

2. Personal Injuries and Tort Claims

If a plaintiff was also harmed by the negligent or intentional acts of the defendant, pre-judgment interest may accrue from the date of the occurrence up until the date of judgment. This is what the plaintiff otherwise would have waited for to be compensated for injuries or damages.

3. Property Damage

If the property belonging to the plaintiff was damaged by the defendant, interest may be granted from the date of damage to the judgment date. This covers the time the plaintiff was unable to use or enjoy their property as intended.

It is also important to note the fact that the laws relating to or governing pre-judgment interest vary from state to state, with some applying under particular rules or limitations.

Calculating Pre-Judgment Interest

The computation of pre-judgment interest can be very complicated, considering all factors, such as the interest rate that will be applied, how much time has passed from the origin of the action to judgment, and statutory and contractual terms.

The basic approach of the court in most cases will be to apply a certain interest rate to an outstanding principal amount for the period starting from the date of the cause of action to the date of judgment. Interest may be given by statute, determined by the court, or based on the contractual terms of the parties.

Conclusion

Pre-judgment interest is an indispensable part of any civil action, representing the complete award due to the plaintiff for their losses, including the time value of money. In awarding pre-judgment interest in such cases, courts intend to adequately compensate the plaintiff.

Understanding the concept of pre-judgment interest and its applicability is necessary for both the plaintiff and the defendant. Sometimes, it impacts very forcefully and justifiably upon the ultimate conclusion. This way, it is possible that justice is really done by providing compensation that is fair in consideration of the time elapsed in the legal process.

See more: $5 million for the Lost Queen! FBI spikes bounty on missing “Crypto Queen”

See more: Fintech industry grows 340% in Latin America and the Caribbean

See more: Orange signs an exclusif partnership with BNP Paribas Personal Finance France