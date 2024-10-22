Professional wedding planner shares tricks to cut costs of your 2025 wedding

Por staff

22/10/2024

Weddings don’t have to be expensive to be memorable; save your money for the honeymoon by implementing these insider tips

Key Points:

– Professional wedding planner shares easy hacks to save money without sacrificing style and elegance

– Money-saving tactics include using DIY decor, the three R’s, and going digital

– Save money on certain areas to take the stress off planning and focus on enjoying your day and life after the wedding, expert says

Weddings are special and once-in-a-lifetime events, but they often come with hefty price tags. Couples are responsible for arranging a venue, guest list, menu, flowers, transportation, accommodation, and more, which can be overwhelming mentally and financially.

These days, it’s less common for one family to pick up the tab, and prices are only going up. Fortunately, thanks to the internet and the growing experience of professionals like Claudia Postigo, founder and Head Wedding Planner at The Planner Co., there are ways to lower your overall bill that only the professionals know about.

Without sacrificing personal style or uniqueness, Claudia shares her thoughts on how to save significant money on wedding aspects that she sees newlyweds going overboard on. Use these tips to stay within your budget and start your new life on the right foot with little to no debt.

#1 Choose Off-season Dates

Claudia points out, “Most couples opt for summer and fall weddings, making these the peak seasons for wedding vendors. By choosing to have your wedding during the off-season, such as winter or early spring, when demand is lower, you can save a considerable amount of money on venues, caterers, and other services.”

#2 Leverage DIY Décor

DIY (Do It Yourself) projects help to add a personal touch to your wedding, while having the added bonus of saving you a lot of money. Some fun examples include creating your own centerpieces, wedding favors, and even invitations.

“You’ll find plenty of budget-friendly and creative ideas on websites like Pinterest,” says Claudia. “For example, you could create table runners from inexpensive fabric or craft hanging installations using paper cranes or origami flowers – get creative!”

#3 Book Non-traditional Venues

Rather than booking a traditional and expensive wedding venue, you could go for less traditional places to host your wedding. These might include a park, a beach, or even a friend’s backyard! Non-traditional venues tend to be more affordable and provide a unique and memorable wedding experience.

#4 Reduce the Guest List

One of the biggest expenses of a wedding is the cost of catering for all those guests. To save money, consider reducing your guest list to include only close relatives and friends.

There are multiple reasons for this; as Claudia says, “This both cuts down on catering costs and creates a more intimate and meaningful atmosphere for your special day.”

#5 Go Digital

In an era where most things are digital, it makes sense to go paperless for your wedding invitations and save-the-date cards.

Claudia recommends “Use online tools such as Canva or Evite to create beautiful and personalized digital invitations and send them out to guests via email or social media. This approach is a lot more eco-friendly but also saves money on printing and postage.”

#6 Recycle, Reduce, Reuse

When it comes to wedding décor, why not try recycling and reusing items from previous weddings or events? Claudia adds, “A perfect example would be using old mason jars to repurpose as candle holders or vases. You could also ask family and friends if they have any decor items or materials you can use for your wedding.”

#7 Consider a Smaller Wedding Cake

While the idea of having a grand and extravagant wedding cake is appealing, it can add a lot to your budget – not to mention the calories! To save some money, opt for a smaller wedding cake for the ceremonial cutting and a larger sheet cake for guests to enjoy. Most bakeries offer this option, which could save you hundreds of dollars.

Claudia Postigo, founder and Head Wedding Planner, comments:

“You’re only limited by your imagination when creatively planning a wedding that doesn’t break the bank. A great wedding planner will help you achieve your goals and not pressure you into buying more than you can afford.”

“Don’t let yourself get caught off-guard by the excitement. Your special day should be about you and your family. It’s hard to relax if you’ve overspent, so stick to your budget, maybe hire a professional wedding planner, and don’t be afraid to think outside the box to create the most spectacular day you will remember forever.”

See more: ChainSwap announces plans to integrate Solana for faster multi-chain transactions during future Blockchain Summit

See more: Gamer parents: Pass gaming onto your kids in the healthiest way

See more: Telefónica Innovación Digital presents an app for cryptoassets management