Promising fitness app FightOut is launching a hot FGHT token

Por staff

18/12/2022

FightOut is a relatively new move-2-earn fitness application that is rapidly becoming popular. The company also owns a gym chain, but it wants to gamify the fitness lifestyle. The platform will reward users for completing various workouts and challenges. Customers will be able to earn badges and become part of the growing community.

Moreover, the team launched its native utility token, $FGHT, on December 14, 2022. The ICO sale will end on February 1, 2023. The total supply of the tokens is 10,000,000,000, but only some percentage will be available for purchase at this stage. The platform will accept ETH and USDT in exchange for FGHT.

The purpose of this initial coin offering is to raise money to fund FightOut’s project. The team wants to build a modern fitness application with web3 aspects. It will also build physical gym locations.

FightOut is a project with great potential. The fitness industry has evolved rapidly over the past few years, reaching new heights. People are less interested in standard fitness centers with heavy machines and weights. Instead, more and more boutique fitness studios appear on the market, offering higher levels of service, as well as more variety. Their communities are soaring, but they aren’t perfect either. Some key problems remain in the fitness industry, hindering its growth.

For instance, while traditional gyms are typically affordable and often come with complete flexibility in training style, they can lead to unbalanced routines without guidance. Hiring a personal trainer solves these issues, but most people can’t easily afford them.

In addition, traditional gyms usually don’t offer social and community aspects. The latter provides guidance, motivation, enjoyment, and accountability. These things are important, especially when people try to make fitness part of their lives.

How does Boutique fitness differ from traditional gyms?

Boutique fitness tried to address the issues mentioned above. Companies such as Barry’s, Soulcycle, and Crossfit, have even managed to solve some of them. However, their services are often expensive for average customers. Besides, they require members to participate in standard workouts that aren’t tailored to specific users. Such gyms have a considerably low instructor-to-member ratio. They also cultivate a greater intensity that can sometimes lead to injury. Another serious problem is unbalanced programs, which can also lead to imbalances over time.

Meanwhile, the fitness app market consists primarily of remote classes, tracking, and nutrition applications. Together they significantly increased the level of tracking and personalization a customer gets from their workouts. These apps have also bolstered the social networking factor. They allow people to celebrate each other’s results and motivate each other. As the apps are much cheaper than boutique-level services, they became popular in a short period.

See more: UK fintech Paysend lands in Miami to expand cross-border payment platform to the Americas

It’s true, the app subscriptions are nowhere as pricy as traditional gym memberships. However, there are other expenses to consider. For example, users need additional equipment such as mats, exercise bands, and weights. And people are often completing exercises incorrectly due to the lack of direct supervision of trainers. Such occurrences can lead to long-term impairments, injuries, muscular imbalances, and unrealized physical potential.

What advantages does the Move-to-Earn model offer?

Move-to-Earn is a relatively new feature, but it has already become very popular. It changed the Web3 space by allowing customers to gain monetary value from active lifestyles. As a result, business providers aren’t the only ones gaining money anymore. The gamification of the movement has motivated people to build positive habits. Thousands have taken their first steps toward a healthy and active lifestyle.

Despite that, current M2E platforms still left something to desire. Most of them only track steps instead of the movements that customers actually care about. Besides, some of these apps have high barriers to entry. They demand substantial Web3 knowledge. Users also have to purchase expensive starter NFTs. That prevents the apps’ mass adoption.

The FightOut team believes that everyone should be able to live an active, healthy lifestyle. Customers have the right to get workouts personalized to their abilities, goals, and needs. Moreover, the company thinks that this should not be cost-prohibitive. People should receive rewards for their effort and progress, as well as the value that such a lifestyle brings to human society.

That’s why the team decided to build FightOut. This M2E fitness app and gym chain will gamify the fitness lifestyle. It will also reward users for completing workouts and challenges, joining the community, and earning badges.

Users will be able to create their own avatars. As they move forward and become more active, their soulbound avatar will also develop, showcasing customers’ effort and progress. Thanks to this feature, participants will be able to enter the FightOut metaverse and put their physicality to the test. They can compete with the other members of the community.

What is FightOut’s goal?

The company aims to introduce a mass Web2 audience to the Move-to-Earn model. It will use user-friendly technology to achieve that goal. The team plans to launch digital avatars with substantial Web3 utility and introduce them to the Web2 audience.

Furthermore, the users will be able to combat athletes. The platform will introduce various types of sports, including boxing, MMA, and pro wrestling. Fighters will need to achieve their highest physical standards to win the competitions. Thus, every combat athlete should build a high baseline of strength, technique, cardio, muscular endurance, and mental fortitude to become fighting fit. In addition, they need to keep their joints and muscles in good condition through extensive wellness routines to prolong their careers and avoid injury.

The company will offer various fighting styles, enabling combat athletes to choose the one they enjoy more. FightOut will also incentivize users through earning mechanisms. People will be able to create and adhere to great fitness programs. They will also have the opportunity to customize their workouts.

The FightOut platform will become the bridge between Web2 and the Web3 world. Users can easily create an account by using an email address. They can also purchase subscriptions in the app. The company will encourage them to buy NFTs with the FGHT tokens, offering a 25% discount. Considering its benefits, this platform has strong potential.

Source: Finance Brokerage