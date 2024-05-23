Protecting your vehicle: The advantages of using a GPS tracker

23/05/2024

To ensure the safety of your vehicle, there are many practical and preventive solutions, one of which is a GPS tracker. This device provides a kind of insurance for drivers who park their vehicles in open parking lots or on unsafe roads. What is a GPS tracker? Why should you install one in your vehicle?

What is a GPS tracker?

Also called a GPS beacon, a GPS tracker is a powerful and functional tool that can be installed on a vehicle. The operation of a GPS tracker is very simple and does not require any technical expertise to install.

An integrated electronic device

GPS trackers allow you to transmit your position in real-time. It can therefore be integrated almost anywhere, in animal collars, in cars, on electric scooters, and even in children’s watches.

These electronic devices transmit your satellite position and generally include a GPS receiver and a GSM transmitter. These two elements are useful so that the tracker can provide the geographical coordinates of its position.

Geolocation system

This electronic device is nothing but a geolocation system that allows you to navigate your way or know the position of your vehicle in the event of theft. It is suitable for individuals and professionals. Thanks to geolocation, you can track all vehicle movements if you are the owner of a car rental company or if you have a transportation fleet.

Connected equipment

Depending on the brand, GPS trackers come in different models and include useful features to provide a more precise vehicle location. It is also connected to equipment that includes a SIM card and allows you to exchange data directly with your cell phone. Therefore, you can receive position data from your car via SMS and mobile apps. Depending on the operator, you can choose an offer with or without a subscription. If you want the widest tracking range, we would recommend the GPS locator made by PAJ USA.

How a GPS vehicle tracker works

A GPS tracker looks like a small box. Small enough, that it can be placed inside the vehicle. It is equipped with a GPS receiver that allows the position of the vehicle to be identified using satellites. It is also associated with a GSM mobile phone module that ensures the transmission of information related to its position via the Internet or SMS. A GPS tracker cannot work without a GPS geolocation system. This system monitors the route and movement of the vehicle.

The data is then processed using software to analyze the data of a particular vehicle. In other words, it gives you technical information such as the vehicle’s position, speed, and stopping time. If you are, for example, a transportation fleet manager, it simplifies tracking and managing vehicles on the move and also optimizes the use of those vehicles.

Uses of GPS trackers

GPS trackers mainly meet the needs of companies that manage transportation fleets, facilitating their management so that they can easily locate their vehicles in the event of a breakdown on the road. But trackers are also important for individuals who are victims of vehicle theft.

Ultimately, a GPS tracker is the best travel companion. It ensures that we will never get lost, as it gives us an exact position. It allows us to spend less time on the road and shows us the fastest path or the best route.

