Proton Wallet is now available to everyone

Por staff

11/02/2025

Leading privacy and security company Proton, today announces that Proton Wallet, a self-custodial Bitcoin-only wallet, is now available to everyone. As the over 100,000 participants in Proton Wallet’s early access phase experienced, Proton Wallet makes it simple to send, receive, and hold BTC. And unlike crypto exchanges, Proton Wallet ensures only users can access their coins.

Proton has always sought to give users control of their digital lives by making advanced privacy technologies accessible to all. The company did this for email by embedding end-to-end encryption into Proton Mail. It is now breaking down barriers to Bitcoin, making self-custodial wallets accessible to everyone with new features like Bitcoin via Email.

While crypto exchanges provide vital services to Bitcoin users, trusting them to store BTC leads to significant risks from hacks, banned accounts, or bankruptcies. Proton believes Bitcoin can give people the power to conduct their personal finances without relying on big banks, Big Tech, and other intermediaries. Proton Wallet’s self-custodial design allows users

to retain control of their Bitcoin even if they lose access to Proton. Using a 12-word seed phrase, users can import their onto any other wallet service.

Proton Wallet uses the same battle-tested end-to-end encryption as Proton Mail. And just as Proton Mail simplified PGP encryption to make end-to-end encrypted email more accessible, Proton Wallet aims to be the tool that democratizes self-custodial Bitcoin ownership and peer-to-peer transactions.

Proton Wallet is specifically designed to ensure users are always in control of their Bitcoin, with features like:

● Self-custodial wallets give you the keys: Proton Wallet gives users control of their own encryption keys meaning no one, not even Proton, can access users’ BTC. Proton Wallet’s secure and private design means even Proton does not know users’ transaction histories or balances.

● Use your BTC in private: Proton believes people should be in control of their digital life, which is why Wallet encrypts as much data as possible on users’ devices – Users’ Bitcoin transactions, notes, messages, etc. are end-to-end encrypted before being sent to Proton servers.

● Bitcoin via Email, a world first: Proton Wallet makes it easier than ever before to send and receive Bitcoin. Only the recipient’s email address is needed to send them Bitcoin, even if it’s not a Proton Mail email address. Proton Wallet automatically improves Bitcoin privacy by rotating Bitcoin addresses every time a user receives Bitcoins from someone new, helping to prevent transactions from being easily linked. If the user’s recipient doesn’t have Proton Wallet, they can send them an invite to sign up for free. This will also give them access to Proton Mail for free, allowing them to secure their emails.

● Open source — don’t trust, verify: Many members of the Bitcoin and Proton community only trust what they can verify themselves, which is why Proton Wallet is open source so all security claims can be checked by the public and independently audited to enhance security.

Andy Yen, Founder and CEO of Proton, said: “Proton has long been a supporter of Bitcoin. In 2014, during Proton’s initial crowdfunding campaign, Bitcoin became a lifeline when PayPal temporarily blocked our ability to receive contributions. We believe empowering users to have digital freedom also requires financial freedom in addition to privacy. With Proton Wallet, our aim is to make it easier and safer for users to embrace alternative forms of money which are independent from centralized financial systems controlled by third parties who do not always work in the best interest of everyday people.”

Proton Wallet is available on iOS, Android and Web. More information about the launch of Proton Wallet can be found on our blog or on the Proton Wallet website. Images can be found by following this link.

See more: Apple books record revenue, China sales slip

See more: T-Mobile US names Gopalan as new COO

See more: Telefónica, top European telco in Fortune magazine’s annual ranking “The World’s Most Admired Companies”