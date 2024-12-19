Quai and Akash partner to deliver real-world solutions for blockchain and decentralized cloud computing

Quai Network, a Layer 1 blockchain built for scalability and decentralized innovation, announces a partnership with Akash Network, a leader in decentralized cloud computing. This collaboration merges Quai’s multi-shard blockchain technology with Akash’s decentralized computing infrastructure to enhance blockchain performance, promote transaction efficiency, and create seamless access to decentralized resources.

This partnership addresses key challenges in blockchain infrastructure by combining Akash’s robust compute marketplace with Quai’s scalable Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain. It offers enhanced security, scalability, and economic opportunities for miners, developers, and end users.

Core benefits of the partnership include:

Decentralized Compute for Mining: Akash nodes will support Quai’s PoW consensus mechanism, enabling decentralized mining and reinforcing Quai’s network security.

Akash nodes will support Quai’s PoW consensus mechanism, enabling decentralized mining and reinforcing Quai’s network security. Enhanced Transaction Performance: Leveraging Akash’s global computing resources, Quai will achieve reduced latency and increased transaction throughput, setting a new standard for blockchain efficiency.

Leveraging Akash’s global computing resources, Quai will achieve reduced latency and increased transaction throughput, setting a new standard for blockchain efficiency. Arbitrage Opportunities: Akash nodes will facilitate seamless arbitrage between Quai Network’s dual-token system, $QUAI, and $QI, providing miners and users with new economic incentives.

Akash nodes will facilitate seamless arbitrage between Quai Network’s dual-token system, $QUAI, and $QI, providing miners and users with new economic incentives. Marketplace Integration: Quai-related services and dApps will be deployable on Akash’s decentralized compute marketplace, reducing barriers for developers and promoting decentralization.

Quai-related services and dApps will be deployable on Akash’s decentralized compute marketplace, reducing barriers for developers and promoting decentralization. Scalability and Security: Akash’s distributed infrastructure will bolster Quai’s capacity to handle increased transaction volumes while maintaining robust security.

“This partnership is about more than just integrating technologies—it’s about unlocking the full potential of decentralized infrastructure,” said Alan Orwick, Co-Founder of Quai Network. “Combining Quai’s scalable blockchain with Akash’s decentralized compute, we’re building a foundation for the next generation of Web3 applications while delivering tangible benefits to miners, developers, and the broader ecosystem.”

Akash Network is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “Our mission at Akash is to democratize cloud computing, and Quai’s vision for scalable and decentralized blockchain aligns perfectly with that,” said Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network. “Together, we’re addressing current blockchain challenges and paving the way for a truly decentralized internet.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing decentralized infrastructure, providing real-world solutions for the blockchain ecosystem, and driving innovation across AI, Web3, and decentralized finance applications.

