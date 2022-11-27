QUALCO adds Webio’s conversational AI to debt collection platform

Por staff

27/11/2022

QUALCO, the international FinTech solutions provider has partnered with customer engagement specialist Webio to add conversational AI to its debt management platform.

QUALCO’s partnership with Webio provides the debt collections industry with an integrated solution that can engage, automate, and manage customer communications at every stage of the collections and recoveries lifecycle through the platform.

Webio’s solution offers a seamless omnichannel customer journey by preserving customer activity information across touchpoints in a single customer view. By empowering customers to self-serve in a few simple steps, credit and collections, businesses can improve Customer response rates, increase call centre efficiency, and significantly reduce operational costs.

Mark Oppermann, Head of Sales and Marketing at Webio, said, “We are delighted to partner with QUALCO as the synergies and value delivered by this combined offering are immense. Digital conversations are becoming the primary method of engagement for all customers. In simple terms, this partnership will allow companies to do more with fewer resources and improve customer experience.”

According to Weibo, over the last three years, clients who account for millions of digital conversations every month, have seen a consistent quarter-on-quarter trend of automation increase, reaching 75.2% in Quarter 3 of 2022.

Terry Franklin, Executive Vice President of QUALCO, said, “During an era of continuous transformation, where digital communication channels play a much bigger role in how customers interact with businesses, we need to have the right tools to ensure a seamless, personalised experience that will improve productivity, reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction. We are delighted to partner with Webio and accelerate our pace toward offering a truly customer-centric omnichannel experience through our joint solution.”