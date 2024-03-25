Qualcomm continues GenAI push in Snapdragon 7-series update

Qualcomm highlighted the addition of generative AI (GenAI) capabilities as it unveiled the latest evolution in its Snapdragon 7-Series, a chip it stated is the first in the range to be compatible with Wi-Fi 7.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is the first in the mid-tier range to offer GenAI compatible with Baichuan-7B, Llama2 and Gemini Nano, the same models as its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 unveiled earlier this week.

Qualcomm stated its latest Snapdragon 7 chip delivers improvements of 15 per cent in CPU and 45 per cent in GPU performance over its predecessor, along with being the first to run its High Band Simultaneous Wi-Fi connectivity technology.

It emphasised gaming features including a post-processing accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2, which it stated delivers PC-quality graphics.

An 18-bit cognitive image signal processor is said to deliver “top-notch photography features”.

SVP and GM of mobile handsets Chris Patrick said the chip delivers “new levels of entertainment for consumers”.

Chinese vendors OnePlus and realme, and Japanese manufacturer Sharp are set to be in the vanguard in terms of releasing devices running the chip.

