Qualcomm wraps up deal to buy Autotalks

Por staff

08/06/2025

Qualcomm completed a deal to buy Israeli chip company Autotalks after abandoning a previous effort more than a year ago due to regulatory difficulties.

Isreal-based Globes reported Qualcomm paid in the range of $80 million to $90 million for Autotalks, well below the alleged $350 million price tag touted in the original deal two years ago.

The first agreement faced regulatory hurdles shortly after being announced as 15 European Union member states requested the European Commission examine the tie-up. In announcing the probe, the EC explained the transaction would combine the two main suppliers of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) semiconductors in Europe.

The EC’s probe was followed by a similar investigation in the UK by the country’s Competition and Markets Authority. The US Federal Trade Commission also reportedly examined the transaction.

With the deal in hand, Qualcomm stated it will incorporate Autotalks’ V2X communications technology products into its own Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio.

Autotalks is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2008, specialising in V2X communications. Its dual-mode standalone safety chips are used in manned and driverless vehicles to improve road safety.

The electric vehicle and autonomous driving sectors are emerging areas of growth for Qualcomm as it expands revenue opportunities beyond chips for mobile devices. Vehicle chip revenue was $959 million, up 59 per cent, in fiscal Q2 2025.

Nakul Duggal, group GM, automotive and industrial and embedded IoT for Qualcomm, stated the deal to buy Autotalks “is a strategic step in our ongoing efforts, advancing V2X solutions further for connected and automated vehicles”.

