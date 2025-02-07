Quantum computing is coming for Web3 and research reveals most IT directors say they are not ready

IT leaders are doubling down on the need for robust Web3 strategies to cover both the opportunities and threats it poses as the digital landscape rapidly evolves. A global study conducted by Naoris Protocol, pioneers in post-quantum decentralized security, found that 58% of IT directors deem a robust Web3 strategy to be of critical importance, while an additional 41% recognize its significance.

The findings underscore the urgency for organizations to adapt to emerging threats and the potential of the decentralized internet.

DePIN: The Backbone of Web3 Cybersecurity

The research highlights a significant shift toward Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) as a cybersecurity imperative. 50% of the surveyed IT directors strongly agree that integrating DePIN-based security into blockchain ecosystems is essential to mitigating risks and help safeguard Web3 projects from inherited Web2 vulnerabilities..

Furthermore, an overwhelming 83% believe decentralized cybersecurity systems are superior to traditional centralized solutions, with 14% saying they are comparable and only 3% expressing a preference for centralized security.

This growing consensus signals an industry-wide transition to decentralized models capable of fortifying critical infrastructure against cyber threats, particularly in an era where quantum computing looms as a disruptor of conventional encryption.

Web3 has seen cyber attacks increase by 31.6% in 2024 compared to 2023 with crypto losses exceeding $2.3 billion for 2024, according to blockchain security firm Certik underscoring the urgent need for robust, decentralized cybersecurity strategies.



Quantum-Ready Security for a Decentralized Future

The study also reveals a strong awareness of quantum computing’s impending impact. Nearly all respondents (94%) agree that decentralized networks will play a crucial role in mitigating threats from quantum computing within the next decade. As IT leaders prepare for the post-quantum era, integrating DePIN into Web3 security frameworks is rapidly becoming a strategic priority.

Naoris Protocol, a leading force in the DePIN sector, with its latest Post-Quantum Testnet release has also recently joined the DePIN Association, further solidifying its position in driving adoption across industries such as finance, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Adoption Accelerates Amid Economic and Security Incentives

Enhanced cybersecurity stands out as the primary driver for DePIN adoption, with 58% of IT directors citing security as their top motivation. Economic incentives also play a role, with 26% identifying them as a key factor. The ability to provide provable and shared trust between devices, services, and organizations is another critical enabler—54% believe it will definitively boost enterprise adoption, while 43% consider it highly likely.

Leadership Perspective

David Carvalho, CEO & Founder of Naoris Protocol, emphasizes the transformative nature of Web3 and the necessity for IT leaders to be proactive in their approach:

“Web3 represents one of the most significant technological shifts in decades. IT directors must be prepared to navigate both the challenges and opportunities it presents. Unlike Web2, Web3 is fundamentally decentralized, requiring a new approach to cybersecurity. The research confirms that industry leaders recognize the advantages of decentralized security and are moving rapidly in that direction.”

The Road Ahead

As enterprises pivot toward decentralized solutions, the role of DePIN in securing the next generation of digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly clear. The research from Naoris Protocol underscores the urgent need for IT leaders to embrace decentralized security models, ensuring their organizations remain resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats.

With decentralized security adoption on the rise, the transition from traditional, centralized cybersecurity frameworks to more adaptive, resilient models is well underway. The message from IT leaders is clear: decentralized cybersecurity is not just the future—it is the present.

