Quantum security that even supercomputers can’t crack – See it at MWC 2025

02/03/2025

What if your most sensitive data – medical records, financial transactions, or national security communications – could be made completely unbreakable? At MWC 2025, the Quantum Europe stand (Hall 6, Stand 6A8) will showcase the latest breakthroughs in quantum-secured communications, including the cutting-edge Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology recently tested by Telefónica and LuxQuanta to protect hospital networks from future cyber threats.

Alongside quantum encryption and secure networks, visitors can learn about the latest in quantum computing, simulation, and photonics-based chips, offering a glimpse into how Europe is leading the global race for quantum-powered innovation.

Quantum devices and technologies that cover areas such as quantum-encrypted ultra-safe communications on ground and in space, the future quantum internet, quantum simulation and computing, will be showcased by the different entities at the stand to provide an overview of the current status of maturity of these technologies to the MWC audience that is interested in cybersecurity, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, connectivity, finance, healthcare, reliability and agility in secure communications, among others.

Arranged in an area of 100m2, the space holds different areas:

The Quantum Flagship stand: honoring the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology 2025, the flagship will provide an overall view of the initiative, the international context and Europe’s position, its current initiatives, as well as highlight the importance of these technologies and their future impact on society.

Companies: in quantum communications, the companies LuxQuanta; Qoolnet; QUBO ; Quside; Welinq and ThinkQuantum, will share the latest technology advances in quantum communications: Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNGs) devices, QKD devices, quantum cryptography systems, key management software, quantum memories and repeaters, among others. In quantum computing, IQMQilimanjaro, Qcentroid, and Delft Circuits will be present providing software and hardware solution for quantum computing and simulation, additionally providing a real example of a quantum computer mock-up on the exhibitor floor.

Exhibition of devices and technology: A full set of quantum computer chips, microchips, photonic chips, quantum communication racks and quantum computer mock-ups will be on display in an entire exhibition area for the audience to grasp the idea of what quantum technologies are, how they can be integrated in current technologies and how they can provide a significant jump or even become a game changer in technology development.

Product releases: the companies LuxQuanta and Quside will make product announcements. LuxQuanta will announce the release of a new product for quantum communications and cybersecurity, in accordance to the latest news published recently regarding the viability of Quantum-Safe security of communications between healthcare centres in Madrid, together with the operator Telefónica. Quside will announce the release of a new product as well, in relation to the Quantum Random Number Generator Technology. The announcements will be carried out on Wednesday starting at 11am in the Quantum Europe stand.

European Initiatives: several initiatives will be present at the Quantum Europe stand: the Quantum Internet Alliance (QIA) -quantum internet-; Quantum Secure Network Partnership (QSNP) – Quantum Key Distribution technology-; the Programmable atomic Large-Scale Quantum Simulation 2.1 (Pasquans) – quantum simulation -; EuroQCI-Spain focused on the deployment of QKD technology in telecommunication networks; the pilot line in photonic chips PIXEurope and the Plan Complementario de Comunicaciones Cuánticas, among others.

Quantum talks: the stand will once again host a stage where exhibitors will present the latest advances in quantum technologies to underline the leading position of Europe in this area. This year quantum talks willtake place at 11:00h and at 15:00h. The program agenda may be found attached below.

The Quantum Europe stand at MWC25 is just a small sample of the technology that is being developed within the Flagship, but a clear indicator of how Europe is seeking to drive quantum technologies into the market and industry and position itself as a leader in this field. With the launch of the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology 2025, recognized by UNESCO, the world is increasingly aware of the importance of these technologies and is exploring new ways to push boundaries—developing innovations that can revolutionize communication, information processing, and human interaction while enhancing daily life, all with a focus on sustainability for both society and the planet.

