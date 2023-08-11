Ratings drive traffic: 4 stars attract most visitors to eCommerce sites

High website traffic is the basis of any successful online business. The more visitors a website attracts, the greater the opportunities for conversions, sales, and overall growth. Find out how ratings influence website traffic and which average rating is most appealing.

In the digital age, customer reviews have become a decisive factor in people’s purchasing decisions, both offline and online. According to a recent study by BrightLocal, 76% of people regularly consult online reviews when browsing for businesses, with almost half of consumers trusting them as much as the opinion of a friend. And this tendency not only applies to written reviews. The average star rating already significantly impacts the attractiveness of an eCommerce website for (potential) shoppers. A recent analysis by PowerReviews of approximately 8.8 million Product Display Pages (PDPs) accounting for 27.7 billion page visits reveals the remarkable impact of average star ratings on the page traffic to eCommerce sites worldwide:

Ratings between 4 and 4.74 stars produce highest traffic increase

The data reveals that website traffic experiences a significant increase as average star ratings climb higher. In particular, average star ratings in the 4 to 4.74 range witness a substantial surge, cumulating in a remarkable 11,771% increase in website traffic for ratings between 4.5 and 4.74 stars. This underscores the strong correlation between high star ratings and customer interest.

Maximum of 5 stars leads to drop in traffic

The observed impact of ratings higher than 4.74 stars might come as a surprise at first sight. Rather than resulting in a further increase in traffic, the analysis shows a drop in traffic for websites with a “perfect” average rating. With 6,507%, the traffic increase of online stores with an average 5-star ranking is only about half as high as that of stores with an average rating between 4.5 and 4.74 stars. This might be attributed to a certain skepticism of customers when encountering a shop with a flawless rating. Furthermore, an average of 5 stars often indicates that a store is still small and does not have many ratings yet. As more ratings accumulate, maintaining an average of 5 stars becomes increasingly challenging. Consequently, it seems that customers tend to trust a higher number of reviews with a realistic average more.

By understanding the influence of star ratings on customer behavior, retailers can enhance their online presence, increase website traffic, and foster trust among potential buyers.

