Realtek 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Controllers win Taiwan Excellence Award 2022

Por staff

27/11/2022

Realtek Semiconductor Corp., a world leading network and multimedia IC provider, announced today that the Realtek 2.5 Gigabit Dragon bandwidth-optimized Ethernet controller solutions (RTL8125BG, RTL8156BG) (Category: Network/Communication Products) have won a Taiwan Excellence Award 2022.

The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993. Eligible candidates are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers 4 aspects: R&D, Design, Quality, and Marketing to identify outstanding products that offer innovative value while satisfying the key criterion of being made in Taiwan.

With Covid-19 emerged a new lifestyle; long-distance work (cloud collaboration), distant learners (online courses), online entertainment, self-media, and high-quality video popularization, greatly increasing global demand for Internet bandwidth. ISP’s around the world have started to provide 2.5Gbps services running over common mainstream 1GbE network wiring (Cat 5e cable) while elevating the network speed by 2.5 times to provide a stable and fast network experience at low cost.

Realtek’s 2.5GbE Ethernet Network Controllers consist of a PCIe NIC series (RTL8125BG) for PC, motherboards, NAS, workstations, servers, network expansion cards, and a USB NIC series (RTL8156BG) for USB-to-RJ45 dongles. Both include network bandwidth optimization software (Dragon), automatic intelligent detection of bandwidth to remove the need to run a speed test, a reduction in the manual setup procedure, and VIP channel design to give high priority applications the lowest latency while multi-tasking. With support for 29 languages and an easy-to-use UI, Dragon is a bandwidth optimization technology developed by Realtek and available to RTL8125BG and RTL8156BG users.

“We are delighted that our 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Controllers have been awarded a 2022 Taiwan Excellence Award”, said Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang. “Running 2.5Gbps over existing 1Gbps network cable offers the easiest network upgrade path, and a faster network means faster data backups, no lag internet entertainment, and smoother remote working. The addition of our highly-acclaimed Dragon network optimization software enables users to further maximize the hardware benefits”.

The RTL8125BG and RTL8156BG support the EEE (Energy-Efficient Ethernet) standard and system power saving standard (Modern Standby), with low power consumption (<700mW) to meet the trend to ‘Green’ products.